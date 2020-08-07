WARREN D. GOLIGHTLY
Conservatives generally make up the most economically successful classes in society.
This position gives them a great stake in political outcomes. Conservative thinkers such as Russell Kirk emphasize stability and view tradition, norms, and laws as the conservators of freedom and civil society.
The conservative Hamilton admonished the liberal Jefferson: “Your people, Sir, are a great beast!”
The founders designed a Constitution reflecting their fear of unbridled populism. They established the Electoral College, indirect election of senators (initially), a “checks and balances” system with three independent branches of government.
Yet recently, conservatives appear to have opted for populism.
We now witness appeals to culture wars and division. Xenophobic, anti-immigrant rants are inserted in speeches. The vulnerable and marginalized are subjected to demonization and derision. Racism and police brutality rear their ugly heads. Civil unrest is aggravated by heavy-handed tactics. Clumsy paramilitary operations of dubious legality or surreptitiously unleashed in the dark of night.
The conservative Edmund Burke observed, “We can have civil liberties only to the extent we practice moral restraint.” There is now the absence of moral restraint in high places. The pretense and posing as strong is often unmasked by displays of weak character.
The Founding Fathers were influenced by the Enlightenment, an intellectual approach imbued with rational analysis. Today, science is sidelined if it causes any discomfort for the narrative promoted by politicians.
Facts are no longer relevant as any unpleasant truth is dismissed as fake news. Evidence-based solutions to problems are swept aside to promote candidacy over candor.
Thomas Hobbes posited a “social contract” where some liberty is handed over to government authority in return for the benefits of domestic peace and protection. However, currently, it appears the government itself is disturbing the peace and leaving many to feel not only not protected but actively threatened. Thus the social fabric becomes torn and frayed.
Toward the end of this century, historians are likely to look back at this time with the question: Why did the conservatives destabilize America?
Conservatives are NOT anti-immigration. We are anti ILLEGAL immigration. BIG DIFFERENCE. But, I guess when you have no leg to stand on, crying racism and bigotry are your only go-to options.
I think Sanders was on to something, though he lacked the backbone to stick with it. He called it crony capitalism though in actuality is the old familiar fascism from Roman times. Fascism is actually when big business combines with government to gain control. Big Business provides the money, and Government provides the monopolistic laws to benefit big business. Massive regulations prevent competition creating monopolies such as Google and Facebook. Amazon is not quite there yet but almost. And who is the Government benefiting from the larges of big business? It is not the President. It is both the Dimocrat party and the "protected class" of government employees including Senators and Congressmen needing cash for reelection.
Yes, we are in an age of popularism. We have liberal populism of demonstrations, trashing public areas and rioting, and we have conservative popularism of demonstrations without trashing and without rioting. We have liberal cancel popularism calling for businesses to bow to and support liberal objectives or be destroyed. We have conservative popularism supporting Chick-Fillet and Goya foods.
The liberals have decided on the Communist model of destroying society to rebuild it they way they think best. It has never worked before and has killed hundreds of millions of people in doing so. But why not try again?
The Conservatives say society and civil behavior is worth preserving and a slower evolution of society works just fine as it has in the past. No sense in burning it all down.
Well put Mr. Golightly, well put.
Conservatives were taken over by greed and kompromat and turned into trump cultists, a toxic combination. Gone is the fiscal conservatism of yore. Replaced by evangelical faux pro lifers. They follow a man who cannot form a sentence, cheats on everyone including his wives, vows to protect suburban housewives from "them", ignores science, and lets Putin do what he wants, because he admires authoritarians. I admire the true conservatives who stand against him.
"Toward the end of this century, historians are likely to look back at this time with the question: Why did the conservatives destabilize America?"
Uh, what? I guess Warren didn't have a problem with all destabilization in the 50's, 60's, and 70's? True conservatism is the modern day "counter culture" and the Prog-Lefties have become what they claim to hate. Why else would they nominate their very own version of Trump to replace... Trump? The Twilight Zone meets 1984...
Hogwash. Both parties have changed, Mr. Golightly. The fault of Republicans is that they have remained on defense for too long, a side the liberals love to keep them on. Without, at least, the attempt to quell the significant social unrest, where, sir, do you think we would be?
