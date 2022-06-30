A reminder to those in Christ: Do not be surprised when the world (which we do not belong to) screams at us for shedding light on the darkness that is abortion.
Do not be surprised when those who are in rebellion against God falsely accuse us of being an unloving, religious zealot who doesn’t love women or children simply because we state biblical truth that abortion is murder.
Do not be surprised when the world hands us a list of demands they say we ought to keep if a woman is not allowed to kill her child.
Their depraved, sinful hearts reveal themselves when we let the world talk about why it demands abortion on demand. Understand that killing a child in the womb is simply the world’s solution to a multitude of circumstances and it is a horrendous one that few will admit out loud but are increasingly becoming comfortable with shouting it loudly.
“The woman is at risk…” Solution: Kill the child.
“This child will grow up in poverty…” Solution: Kill the child.
“The woman is not ready to be a mother…” Solution: Kill the child.
“The child has an abnormality…” Solution: Kill the child.
“The woman already has children and does not want anymore…” Solution: Kill the child.
The world cannot hide abortion behind “women’s reproductive rights” because no woman has the right to commit murder. Let them demand and scream for it and give a long list of excuses of why they should have it…God and His Word will not change, so stand firm and proclaim Truth.
The following is a transcript from the ministry of End Abortion Now:
“Listen…because every second counts. Why is abortion wrong? Abortion isn’t wrong because it hurts women, although it does. Abortion isn’t wrong because babies in the womb can feel pain. An abortion isn’t wrong because babies have a detectable heartbeat. The reason abortion is wrong is because it’s murder, and murder is a violation of the Law of God. God commands us in His Word in Exodus 20:13 ‘You shall not murder.’ Mankind is made in His image, to assault the baby in the womb is to shed innocent blood, something that God says He hates in Proverbs chapter 6. Psalm 139 tells us that God knit all of us together in the wombs of our mothers, in the secret place, His eyes saw our unformed substances and all the days of our lives were written in His book when as yet there was none of them.
Jesus himself entered the world as a baby and he did so to save his people from their sins. Galatians 4 tells us that he was born of a woman, born under the law, that he would redeem those under the law and bring about their adoption as sons. And so abortion not only violates the image of God, but also is an assault on Christ himself. Why is abortion wrong? Because God says so.”
Go to www.endabortionnow.com for more information.
Sarah Skeith is a resident of Middletown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.