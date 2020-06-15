The article on page A3 of The Star on June 12, “Protesters topple Jefferson Davis statue in Richmond,” brought back a myriad of memories for me. I grew up in Richmond. As a child during the 1950s, I remember going with my mother to her workplace on Broad Street and seeing signs that read “Whites Only” in various stores. I did not understand it, feeling confused and uncomfortable that the nice black woman my mother worked with could not go places my family could go.
I later would drive by the statues of Lee, Jackson and Stuart, and the incompetent Jefferson Davis, on Monument Avenue every day to attend classes at VCU. I often wondered if these statues would remain there forever, despite the fact that they were indeed monuments to men who were and always will be on the wrong side of history, and on the wrong side of human rights, as they would chose to take the country into all-out civil war in order to maintain the existing economic and social order based on an inhumane, “peculiar” institution — slavery.
I could not help but to feel some sense of satisfaction when I read that there is a movement all over this county and the world to dismantle the statues and plaques that glorified and commemorated Confederate leaders, slave auction blocks, slave traders, and even Christopher Columbus, who committed mass genocide of the natives of the Bahamas upon his arrival there.
What we hold up to memorialize becomes part of our accepted, taken-for-granted culture, at least for many. It’s past time for a cultural change. In Winchester, it should apply to the statue of the Confederate soldier on the Loudoun Street Mall. It’s past time for him to retire to a museum where he belongs.
On the other side of the newspaper page that day, on page A4, appeared a political cartoon showing a book with all the pages carved out of it. It was titled “US History- Politically Correct Version/ Cancel Culture Press/ Endorsed by the Democratic Party.” This must be the “heritage” defense of keeping the Confederate statues, flag and iconography in full public display like it always has been. I had to laugh, remembering that in the 7th grade, my Virginia history book called the Civil War the “War Between the States.” At least it did not call it the “War of Northern Aggression.”
Who was rewriting history?
As Howard Zinn wrote in “A People’s History of the United States”:
“The history of any country, presented as the history of a family, conceals fierce conflicts of interest (sometimes exploding, most often repressed) between conquerors and conquered, masters and slaves, capitalists and workers, dominators and dominated in race and sex. And in such a world of conflict, a world of victims and executioners, it is the job of thinking people, as Albert Camus suggested, not to be on the side of the executioners.”
Let us all at long last endeavor to be on the side of justice.
