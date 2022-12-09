We moved to Frederick County in 2004, in part for the high-quality school system. While we have been pleased with the quality of our children’s education over the years, both of them have experienced the adverse effects of overcrowding at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. This problem seems most acute at the high school level.
For the third time in recent years, the Frederick County School Board has listed the building of a fourth high school as the top priority in their Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The need for a fourth high school was first listed in the CIP in 2005, and the need for this new school has not diminished since it was first proposed 18 years ago. The Frederick County population has increased 39% since 2004, with the most recent high school (Millbrook) opening in 2002. All three of our current high schools are over capacity. Specifically, as of November 2022, Sherando exceeds capacity by 343 students (125.93% over capacity); Millbrook exceeds by 175 students (113.05% over capacity); and James Wood by 153 students (111.93% over capacity). These numbers will only worsen as growth continues. As expected, overcrowding has real effects, including more crowded classrooms, less one-on-one attention with teachers, and a lack of space for collaborative projects, to name just a few.
Growth in and of itself is not a bad thing, bringing jobs, opportunities, and money into our community. However, it is beyond irresponsible for the Board of Supervisors to continue to approve new residential and commercial developments without addressing the direct impact they have on our schools. We appreciate the supervisor’s desire to keep property taxes low and ensure that educational funds are wisely spent. However, given the growth trajectory of our county and current school overcrowding, there really is no avoiding a fourth high school.
The school division purchased land for the fourth high school in 2013. In 2017, the Board of Supervisors denied funding for the building project. At that time, the estimated cost to build was $91.4 million. According to the most recent CIP, the potential cost to build the school now will be approximately $137 million, with construction to begin in 2026. That is an over $45 million increase. Further delay will most certainly result in even higher building costs.
Even though our two kids will have graduated before a fourth school is built, everyone living in Fredrick County will benefit at least indirectly. If the school system is allowed to keep pace with the growing population, Frederick County Public Schools will be able to continue to provide quality education to our community’s children. When kids receive quality education, they are able to grow into more productive citizens as adults, and that benefits all of us.
We urge you to contact your Board of Supervisors representative and ask them to support funding for the fourth high school. The time is now!
Courtney and John Warner are residents of Frederick County.
