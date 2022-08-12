WENDY WERNER
To the gentleman who wrote a letter stating that the FBI searching the former president’s home to retrieve classified documents that he illegally took from the White House is a banana republic move, please consider that in America no person is above the law.
Donald Trump once said that he could shoot a person on 5th Avenue and he wouldn’t lose any voters. So, he goes along breaking law after law after law.
Trump has a long history of both unethical and illegal behavior — from setting up a fake university, to hiding his tax returns, to not paying his contractors for work, to sexual assault allegations, to putting inhumane policies in effect to separate innocent immigrant children from their parents, to lying non-stop to the American people, to cutting off our allies and making friends with dictators, to lining his pockets and misusing campaign donations, and yes, to allegedly taking classified documents from the White House and not returning them when requested.
If you are concerned about America becoming a banana republic, why aren’t you concerned about a president that demanded complete loyalty from his appointees and fired people right and left who were trying to keep America safe from his unhinged ideas?
Why aren’t you concerned about a president that doesn’t want wounded veterans in a parade because it looks bad for him?
Why aren’t you concerned about a president that has the police shoot peaceful protesters with rubber bullets so he can have a photo op holding up a bible?
Why aren’t you concerned about a president that tries to hold onto power after a free and fair election by any means possible, including trying to strong arm election officials into “finding” votes that don’t exist, trying to have voting machines seized, enlisting fake electors to throw out the will of the people, and whipping people into a murderous fervor and sending them to the Capitol to stop the election certification and to hang his own vice president?
Donald Trump is following the literal banana republic handbook.
He fits the profile of being a narcissist with no morals and with the goal of trying to become an all-powerful, never questioned, lifetime dictator like his friend Putin, whom he admires for his brutal authoritarian ways. He has no interest in democracy, fairness, the peaceful transfer of power, or the rule of law. He does not even care about his most ardent supporters except when they can be used as pawns in his own private worldview.
Trump is the epitome of an authoritarian leader; he is dangerous, and he must be held accountable for any crimes that he has committed. These concerns are evidenced-based and not “trumped up.” He is not a victim. The American people and our democracy are the victims here.
If no one is above the law, neither is a former president. In fact, a president, being a role model and leader for the American people, should be held to the highest moral and ethical standards.
Wendy Werner is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.