I had the pleasure of attending the June 18, 2019, school board meeting where a presentation was given by Ben Motley of RRMM Architects. Mr. Motley’s presentation was regarding the layout, design, and costs associated with the new Aylor Middle School. Mr. Motley had a very good presentation and was very clear on the layout, functionality, and cost structure for this new school however, there was just one problem. It appears the present school board, with the exception of Back Creek representative Klubertanz, have a total disregard and disrespect for the current Board of Supervisors and the taxpayers who have attempted to provide for their needs. Please allow me to explain.
If memory serves me correct it was May 23, 2018 when the Board of Supervisors allocated $45.5 million to be spent on the replacement of the present Robert E. Aylor Middle School. During the conversations leading up to the vote there were several comments from supervisors which were very clear. These taxpayers’ funds should be spent on a school not greater than 140,000 square feet with a student capacity of at least 900 students for a price of not more than $45.5 million. I was in attendance and, the directive/understanding of expectations were very clear. To see the outright contempt displayed at the June 18th meeting by six of the current school board members when they voted on a motion to request an additional $3.2 million from the Board of Supervisors for construction of this school is complete disrespect for the supervisors and taxpayers alike.
To put this in context, the school that was proposed at the June 18, 2019 meeting was 134,255 square feet for a construction cost of $38.7 million. The remaining $6.8 million will be spent towards equipment, furniture, and related auxiliary items and is not included in the construction costs but rounds out the total of $45.5 million allocated for the school. Utilizing the architect’s numbers $38.7 million for building costs only, (and they are correct I checked) we have a price tag of $288.26 per square foot of this new school. Now please stop to think about this a minute. There presently are four other middle schools under construction in Virginia per data from the Virginia Department of Education. When comparing the cost to construct our school per square foot to all of the other four middle schools currently being built in Virginia, Aylor's cost per square foot is the HIGHEST. The four other schools are being built in Virginia Beach and the counties of Chesterfield, Prince William, and Pulaski. Pulaski county schools most closely resembles what we should be expecting here with a cost of $247.16 per square foot with a capacity of 1,091 students. Even looking at Prince William or Virginia Beach's cost per square foot of $265.08 or $251.48 are considerable cost savings when looking at 134,255 square feet. Please consider what this additional $3.2 million that is being requested could be utilized for if not added to this school. Teacher pay raises come to mind or, about 30 new buses could be purchased to help aid in the safe transit of our students or, heaven forbid, a slight reduction in property taxes to the hardworking men and women of Frederick County. (Pun intended)
In addition to looking at the square foot cost argument, one may take another approach and look at the total cost of school construction per pupil equation which the Virginia Department of Education also tracks. In this scenario, the costs for the new middle school becomes even more out of line with the four other middle schools being built in Virginia. The formula the state utilizes is the total construction costs divided by the number of students (Capacity) the school will be able to provide. Thus, the new Aylor Middle School at present would be construction costs $38,700,000 divided by 728 projected capacity to equal a total cost per pupil construction cost of $53,159. This number is incredibly higher than any of the other four middle schools currently being built in Virginia. By comparison and calculations shown are from the Virginia Department of Education, the Prince William pupil cost will be $35,194, Chesterfields $36,080, Pulaski’s $37,357, and Virginia Beach $42,762. After seeing these figures and hearing the school board presentation a reasonable person must ask, why does it cost at minimum $10,397 and as much as $17,965 more per pupil to build a school in Frederick County than anywhere else in the state that are currently building middle schools?
After hearing the presentation and seeing that there was NO discussion by the school board regarding how the school could be changed to meet the desires of the Board of Supervisors when the money was allocated, I implore the Board of Supervisors to send a resounding defeat to the request for the $3.2 million in additional funding for the Aylor school project and demand that the criteria be met (900 student capacity for $45.5 million), which was outlined when the funds were allocated.
Shawn Graber is the Republican nominee for Frederick County Back Creek supervisor.
