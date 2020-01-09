Back in December, Adrian O’Connor gave us his account of the Third Battle of Winchester.
Told pretty much from the Rebel point of view, the account gave Jubal Early every benefit of the doubt, but still had to face the fact of his crushing defeat, resulting in the famous scene of Rebel troops fleeing past the Taylor Hotel down what is now our familiar Downtown Mall.
At one point, O’Connor stumbled in his narrative, perhaps from the pain of having to recount the Rebel retreat. He wrote that Early was forced by the U.S. Army onslaught “to retreat or face the destruction of his army.” O’Connor then wrote of Early, “He choose the latter...” Obviously, O’Connor slipped up, and meant to say he chose the former, that is, retreat. Sometimes even an editor needs an editor.
But a spot of clumsy writing was hardly the most troubling thing about his account.
The Battle of Third Winchester was marked, perhaps even shaped, by two local civilians. Their story is precisely the kind of local color that O’Connor often prides himself on sharing.
Thomas Laws and Rebecca Wright acted together to aid the U.S. Army forces, at real risk to themselves, and were honored by the victorious Gen. Philip Sheridan for what they did. Laws, then enslaved, some say by the Byrd family, courageously carried information that Wright gave him across the lines of the opposing armies.
The story is well-known. It even has a marker here in Winchester. In addition, in recent years it has been told in dramatic form at various local venues, thanks to the work of local historical activists Judy Humbert and Sharon Dixon and their colleagues. And of course, Thomas Laws is at rest among us in a local cemetery.
It’s highly unlikely that O’Connor is unaware of Wright and Laws, or of the fact that this is the aspect of Third Winchester that has lately drawn real attention and interest here in the community he supposedly serves. It’s a shame he omitted it.
It’s interesting that those still admiring the Rebel cause choose to honor Jubal Early. He had the bad luck to rise in rank just as the Rebels were losing to the U.S. Army newly strengthened by the U.S. Colored Troops, so his military career was pretty unsuccessful.
But, while supporting himself as spokesperson for the crooked Louisiana Lottery, he had a greater historical impact during the decades after the war. Early used those years, especially after Lee’s death, to encourage precisely the bitter obsession with defeat and the rehashing of issues that Lee had discouraged, and that we know as the Lost Cause. He also deviated from the personal morality and piety that Lee was known for.
Without departing from historical fact, O’Connor could have shared the interesting tale of two brave and honorable people who walked these same streets we do, and who changed history from humble positions. Instead, he focused on the maneuvers of a man who went on to a public career that promoted bigotry and lying, and was marked by personal immorality and corruption.
I suppose his choice shouldn’t really surprise us.
(1) comment
Either you are consumed by a war that is long over or you simply seek to bait those who still honor their ancestors who fought in that war as Confederate soldiers. Either way, the result is a pitiful psychodrama.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.