Building schools, that is
SHAWN GRABER
I had the pleasure of attending the June 18 School Board meeting where a presentation was given by Ben Motley of RRMM Architects. Mr. Motley’s presentation was regarding the layout, design, and costs associated with the new Aylor Middle School. Mr. Motley had a very good presentation and was very clear on the layout, functionality, and cost structure for this new school.
But, there was just one problem. It appears the present School Board, with the exception of Back Creek representative Kali Klubertanz, have a total disregard and disrespect for the current Board of Supervisors and the taxpayers who have attempted to provide for their needs. Please allow me to explain.
If memory serves me correct, it was May 23, when the supervisors allocated $45.5 million to be spent on the replacement of the present Aylor. During the conversations leading up to the vote there were several comments from supervisors which were very clear. These taxpayers’ funds should be spent on a school not greater than 140,000 square feet with a student capacity of at least 900 students for a price of not more than $45.5 million.
I was in attendance and, the directive/understanding of expectations were very clear. To see the outright contempt displayed at the June 18 meeting by six of the current school board members when they voted on a motion to request an additional $3.2 million from the Board of Supervisors for construction of this school is complete disrespect for the supervisors and taxpayers alike.
Utilizing the architect’s numbers $38.7 million for building costs only (and they are correct I checked) we have a price tag of $288.26 per square foot of this new school. Stop and think. There presently are four other middle schools under construction in Virginia per data from the Department of Education. When comparing the cost to construct our school per square foot to all of the other four middle schools, Aylor’ s cost per square foot is the HIGHEST. The four other schools are being built in Virginia Beach and in the counties of Chesterfield, Prince William, and Pulaski.
Pulaski county schools most closely resembles what we should be expecting here with a cost of $247.16 per square foot with a capacity of 1,091 students. Even looking at Prince William or Virginia Beach’s cost per square foot of $265.08 or $251.48 are considerable cost savings when looking at 134,255 square feet. Please consider what this additional $3.2 million that is being requested could be utilized for if not added to this school. Teacher pay raises come to mind or, about 30 new buses could be purchased to help aid in the safe transit of our students or, heaven forbid, a slight reduction in property taxes to the hardworking men and women of Frederick County. (Pun intended)
Shawn Graber is running for the Back Creek District on the Frederick District Board of Supervisors
(1) comment
Every school on the published Cost Data sheet was in the planning stages in 2017. That is when cost construction estimates were made, that is when the presentations by the architects were made, similar to the phase we are in now. By the time the Aylor replacement makes it onto the Cost Data sheet, they will be compared to different schools and the costs will be higher since construction costs are rapidly increasing. The same architect is being used by 3 of these facilities. They will tell you that the differences in instruction were the driver to different designs. Not all schools teach the same things. No need to agriculture labs at the Virginia Beach school. A space that needs a lot of square feet/student ratio. The design of a school is based on the instruction needed by the curriculum. The Va Beach district summed it up well "Virginia Beach City Public Schools is beginning to plan for the future of its Princess Anne Middle School facilities. However, creating a responsive school environment isn’t rigidly defined by square-footage or construction budgets; more importantly, it’s about making thoughtful connections between learning and facilities. Thus, the development of any strategy for addressing facilities must begin with an understanding of the educational vision – including goals, strategies and projected future needs – that these facilities are intended to support. In short, instruction should drive construction." Our schools offer some great electives. Many in the CTE fields, these types of classes need physical space. The county cannot espouse needing more trades classes yet support cutting sq footage from schools. That is where some of the biggest space needs are. The school board did indeed keep the school under the 140,000 requested, however, based on our instructional needs, they were unable to get to the 900 student capacity. They need to be able to offer the same programs in all the schools. The board of supervisors has no right or power to tell the schools what they are to teach. You can mandate a sq footage, but instruction dictates design and student capacity and that lies solely in the school board's hands. Also, if you add the additional classrooms and divide by the number of students with the addition, the cost per pupil goes down. The proposed addition of classroom space now brings the project to 41.9 million/1016 students creates a $12,000/student REDUCTION in costs. Building smaller schools to prepare for larger capacity is more expensive per student than building a school to meet the needs you expect to have. Adding the space not also reduces the cost per sq ft to $284/sf. What Shawn Graber does not tell you about the cost data is that all schools that have made additions less than 50,000sf have an average construction cost of over $290/sf and some as high as $500/sf. Additions cost more later. So approve this money now, means a lower cost per pupil ratio now and saves at least a $100/sf increase in cost of this modest addition later. Not to mention the amount of construction happening and the need to alleviate overcrowding at the Byrd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.