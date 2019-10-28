Let’s be honest. Things haven’t been going all that well lately. Perhaps it’s time for a change. We could use a little less chaos and a bit more cooperation.
Why not try something a little different? I’m not suggesting that we give away the farm. I just think that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change things for the better. Perhaps it’s time for a change.
I’d like to tell you about a few friends of mine who are thoughtful, committed citizens.
Ronnie Ross is a teacher, a father, and a dedicated husband. For the past year he has been crisscrossing from Frederick County to Stafford running for the Virginia Senate because he believes it’s time for a little change.
Irina Khanin, as a small child, came to this country from Russia. She worked as an attorney protecting the rights of children. She’s a mother, a wife, and a tireless campaigner for the House of Delegates. She knows all too well what a little change can mean.
Del. Wendy Gooditis and Mavis Taintor understand that a little change can make a big difference. Mavis is a farmer and Wendy has served as a delegate for the past two years. They are both dedicated to building better, stronger communities.
Heidi David-Young is a minister, a mother, a wife, and a tireless worker who makes a difference in people’s lives every day. Now, she’s running for the Board for Supervisors from Gainesboro. She understands what a little change can mean in our lives.
Steve Jennings is a teacher, a husband, and a father. Steve has touched the lives of countless numbers of children in his life’s work in music. Steve is running for supervisor in the Back Creek District. He is committed to a little change to make a difference for our neighbors.
Will Gardner has served Winchester in the Circuit Court office for sixteen years. He understands that a position like the clerk requires experience. Will is trusted and respected by co-workers and those who come in contact with the Clerk’s office.
John Lamanna and Lenny Millholland have worked in public service in our community for most of their careers. They make a difference every day.
John is running for the at-large seat on the Board of Supervisors. he has served on the county School Board and many community organizations. He understands what just a little change can mean for the people who call the county home
Lenny Millholland is Sheriff and is working hard to be reelected. Lenny has served with distinction and experience. We need his firm hand on the tiller of law enforcement.
These are people who believe that where we live, our community, is deserving of thoughtful, committed service. I hope you will join me on Nov. 5 and support these dedicated neighbors who are ready to serve, ready to make our community stronger and ready to try something a little bit different.
Everybody talks about term limits for Congressmen. Should Sheriffs have term limits? It seems 4 terms and 40 years should be long enough. It is Time for a Change.
