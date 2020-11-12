Mickey Powell recently wrote three important Winchester Star articles. The October 23rd piece implied extraordinary car and pedestrian traffic along Route 601 are due to limited parking for Appalachian Trail hikers. In reality, Bear Chase Brewery (BCB), located 1/10th-mile up from the 601 and Route 7 intersection, often attracts large crowds in vehicles whose numbers exceed the parking capacity of the venue. Patrons, either by direction, or of their own accord, park at the ATC lots at Bear's Den or Raven Rocks Road, along the shoulders of 601, in the VDOT lot at the base of 601, or at a nearby private property with the owners' permission and walk to BCB. Before the brewery was operational, local residents never experienced backups like those in the photo, nor cars parked or pedestrian traffic along 601 shoulders, and almost never saw cars extending into the passing lane of westbound 7 as they wait to turn left onto 601.
Route 601, a designated Virginia Scenic By-Way, meanders between Clarke and Loudoun counties. BCB is in Loudoun, on property zoned AG-1. The venue includes the tap room and a B&B facility, and often hosts live music events. It meets the definition of Agri-Business per state statutes, and thus, like similar commercial operations, escapes full regulation by local jurisdictions.
The November 7th article highlighted discussions between Clarke County Board of Supervisors and VDOT. Route 601 residents do not want a "right turn only" option at the Route 7 and 601 intersection, as that would create great inconvenience for locals, and simply relocate back ups to a crossover farther west on Route 7. VDOT has done what it can in the moment by installing multiple (sadly unattractive) "No Parking" signs at relevant locations, cautionary signage along 7, and by enhancing road markings.
Beyond traffic, the inappropriate location of these kinds of commercial enterprises creates loss of habitat and quietude, while potentially impacting the health of ground and well water. Public records reveal that on November 3, 2018, a site meeting at BCB, which included Loudoun Health Department personnel, was held to inspect failure of one of multiple septic drain fields. A summary of that meeting states, in part, "The alarm had sounded...after a large rain event and also after a large event at the brewery..." "It appeared that the system is being impacted by sub-surface runoff upslope of the drain field, primarily due to the expansive parking area..."
Powell's November 2nd article noted the importance of the many stone walls and of Bear's Den Historic district, both part of the 601 community. The Appalachian Trail is in our backyard. We don't want foot paths added along 601, nor widening of the road itself. What we want is oversight of existing regulations to mitigate the extraordinary impacts on the community, involvement of local first responders in future discussions, and changes in zoning regulations and state statutes to prevent duplication of similar venues in rural residential communities.
Margit Royal is a resident of Paris, Va.
