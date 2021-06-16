DELMARA BAYLISS
After reading about the actions of certain Republican members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, I felt compelled to issue this response, which is not devoted to the nonsensical arguments to make a county a “constitutional sanctuary.” The mere proposition of this proposal demonstrates a profound ignorance of the Virginia Constitution, law, and constitutional interpretation. As ignorant and incorrect that argument is, I am far more disturbed by the statements made by Republican leaders in our community.
Prominent Republicans called duly elected Virginia officials “tyrants” and encouraged residents to “take the tyrants out of Richmond and replace them,” to engage in civil disobedience, and to “take our state back.” These Republicans have lobbed incendiary rhetoric against duly elected officials in a manner all too reminiscent of the vitriolic bile spewed in the prelude to the January 6 insurrection. It is an embarrassing low for our county.
We are a democracy. This means that there is a vote for who governs, and the individuals with the most support win. If someone you do not like wins, that is not tyranny. It is democracy. If an issue is voted upon and you do not get your way, that is not tyranny. It is democracy. Somehow, prominent Republicans in this county have confused democracy with tyranny and terrorism with patriotism.
Further, the idea of “taking back Virginia” raises a question that these same Republicans fear to address in the cold light of day. From whom must Virginia be taken back? Those who disagree with them? But what if the people who disagree with these supervisors make up the majority of the state? How is a minority seizing control of a government from a majority in any way democratic? That is the action of a military junta, not a democracy.
Time and time again, it is Republican members of this community who call out for undemocratic, totalitarian action. The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is entirely Republican. You do not see Democrats calling for individuals to “take out the tyrants” and take back our county. Despite believing those Republicans to be incompetent, Democrats do not call for their illegal ouster. This is the sickness of the Republican party — it festers nationally and has sadly reached our county as well.
(2) comments
The GOP is now fully the party of cowards. They fear democracy. They fear losing their elected positions. They fear non-white votes. They fear any change in societal mores. They fear non-Christian beliefs (ironic since they uphold beliefs completely in contrast to the Christian beliefs I was taught). They fear science. They fear poverty for themselves. They fear public examination of their actions. They fear…themselves.
Virginia has changed. More of us have opened our eyes to what is right and just. We have opened our eyes to what actually functions in a democratic society, and I don’t think we will be going back to the dark ages of our history. Rather than pretending you can turn back the calendar, Republicans should accept these changes and let go of the culture wars. Present some useful ideas for a change. Democracy by its very nature is a “liberal” idea. Imagine how much more so that was true 250 years ago. And yet we hear Republicans cite the founding fathers as if it is justification for repression and suppression. We were founded to be a “liberal” nation. To be a light against the monarchies and autocracies of the 18th century. Republicans represent a movement to return to living under the rule of King George. Where a handful of elites burdened the general population with paying the price of their high living. Paying the price of their wars. People like Donald Trump got 5 medical deferments during the Vietnam War while playing tennis, but a lot of kids from Winchester went and fought like they were ordered to do and some never came home. Upton Finley Ashley, Lawrence Eugene Fletcher, Charles Herbert Hodson Jr., John Franklin Morrison Jr., Donald Keith Powell, Robert Allen Washington, and I am sure there are some I have missed. It always amazes me how so many war thumpers are from the GOP, but when I check their backgrounds, they have no military service. Absolute gun-wielding heroes in their own minds.
Ms. Bayliss states this correctly. The fear driving the call to “take back Virginia” comes from only one side. The cowards unwilling to stand for the democratic ideals of our nation.
Exactly. This pandemic was an "inconveience" to a lot of people; to insinuate that Richmond had some insidious plot to subvert the democratic system is preposterous. Why are our local supervisors having this tantrum?
