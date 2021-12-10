Since when can any 20 acres of our James Wood’s Glen Burnie be seen as merely loose change in the MSV petty cash box?
This is as inappropriate as a trustee telling the heiress, “I’m selling your granny’s pearls to buy me a brand-new interview suit.”
James Wood and his father fled to the Wild West of Virginia after the 1715 Rising against George I failed. They were hard-working, idealistic, well-educated, well-connected Masons. The governors of Virginia and Lord Fairfax were very careful dealing with them.
Lord Fairfax’s wealthy young friend from Mount Vernon had a kid half-brother who had to earn a living. Both men considered the kid expendable.
James Wood saw kindness, generosity, honesty, courage, eagerness to learn and willingness to work in that teen-aged George Washington.
George Washington never got to college. Glen Burnie is his alma mater. James Wood carefully mentored and sponsored him into the army, the Masons, and the Virginia House of Burgesses.
Julian Glass enters this story as a grandson of the Wood family at Glen Burnie and of the Glass family at Rose Hill. His father went west as a young lawyer, was paid in land, and some land had oil.
Both Glen Burnie and Rose Hill had been slivered into multiple inheritances. Julian Glass bought the slivers to retrieve the core properties and protect them from becoming tract housing.
He followed the Scot pattern for handing valuable family property over to the community to treasure. He rolled his art collection and his oil income in with Glen Burnie and Rose Hill, and asked that a small museum be built at Glen Burnie for the art that was not already displayed in the house.
When it opened to the public, Glen Burnie House was staffed as planned with enthusiastic and well-informed volunteer docents.
Instead of building a small museum to be staffed by volunteers, somebody built a big barn with paid curators.
The house, gardens, and grounds have not been as carefully maintained since Mr. Lee Taylor died. This does not encourage historical societies to be generous sustainers.
Wills, trusts, and their administration are regulated by state and federal laws. Winchester officials routinely insist that their only concern is City Code, not state or federal law. By that standard, the 20-acre sale is a done deal.
Isn’t it time to insist that federal and state laws protect us in Winchester?
R.P. Greeb is a resident of Winchester.
