Funny how Stephen Armstrong (Open Forum in Tuesday's Winchester Star) tried to point out that Trump uses fear and Teri Merrill (Open Forum in Saturday's Star) used the word scarier twice, nightmare, and terrified in her editorial about Trump and the Republicans. Since they brought up the subject of scaring people, let's see what fear CNN and the fake news channels have brought to our homes in the last 20 years:
- 2000 - Y2K will destroy everything!
- 2001 - Anthrax is going to kill us all!
- 2002 - West Nile is going to kill us all!
- 2003 - SARS is going to kill us all!
- 2005 - Bird flu is going to kill us all!
- 2006 - Ecoli is going to kill us all!
- 2008 - Financial collapse is going to destroy us all!
- 2009 - Swine flu is going to kill us all!
- 2012 - Mayan Calendar, we're all dead!!
- 2013 - North Korea is going to nuke us all!
- 2014 - Ebola is going to kill us all!
- 2015 - ISIS is going to kill us all!
- 2016 - Zika virus is going to kill us all!
- 2016 - Trump is going to destroy us all!
- 2020 - Coronavirus is going to kill us all!
- 2020 - Trump is going to destroy us for a second time!!
Trump will destroy us all... really? Do you remember last year's State of the Union Address? The one where Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi acted like a third-grader trying to keep our attention off the speech and on her by constantly shuffling the speech in front of her? Vice President Pence should have stood and taken her "toy" away from her. During the speech, President Donald Trump said the line that "the black American unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been in our nation's history." Please recall that NOT ONE DEMOCRAT STOOD or clapped after these words were uttered. WHY? Before the South Carollina primary, Joe Biden said that if you were black and didn't vote Democratic, you weren't really black. Quite a racist comment isn't it? Not even our own Jennifer Wexton stood for the black unemployment line. Maybe all of the Democrats in attendance aren't allowed to think for themselves. Obviously from his comment Mr. Biden believes that black Americans can't think for themselves. The violent, "outside" protesters that D.C. Mayor Bowser recently put down are allowed to continue their destruction in our Democratic-run cities like Portland and Richmond. These Democratic leaders don't want federal agent help because they want us to think President Trump can't control these cities and the country. The Democrats want us to live in fear and not use our brains. The Democrats want the virus to crush us all and our country so the United States can become a socialistic country. A country where we the people are totally dependent on Joe Biden rather than ourselves and our own brains. Almost 90 years ago FDR said, "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Today, FDR would say "don't watch the news."
Scott Miller is a resident of Frederick County.
Mr Miller, to what was the President referring when he suggested that there was a "war on the suburbs", suggesting that low income housing was going to ruin their homes? Was he suggesting that "those people" were coming for the suburban housewives?
Is it true that Cory Booker is going to be in charge of the new, black infested suburbs? Do the suburban housewives know this?
