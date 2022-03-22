It’s time for another Berlin airlift.
Escalating Russian brutality in Ukraine, besides being a barbaric assault on a nascent democracy, is a slap in the face to the U.S. and NATO.
Under Putin’s threat of Russia’s nuclear arsenal and Putin’s implied threats to use it, we and NATO are essentially standing by, watching while a free European nation is being destroyed. I’m ashamed.
Now Putin is resorting to a Stalin-era tactic: targeted starvation. Putin’s approach is more selective, focusing on cities rather than the nation as a whole as Stalin did, but the effect, he hopes, will be the same – eventual capitulation. And we stand by and watch it happen.
In 1948, while political and military circumstances were different, the U.S. responded to the Soviet blockade of West Berlin by airlifting supplies of food and fuel to starving Berliners. Granted, the U.S. was the only nation in possession of nuclear weapons at the time, but the situation in Berlin would not have triggered their use; we were not at war with the Soviets.
The Berlin Airlift of 1948-49 was humanitarian in nature. The Soviets were reluctant to initiate a war with the West at the time, especially as they would have been seen as the aggressors if they shot down U.S. aircraft laden with food, not weaponry. The Soviets eventually backed down, seeing that their blockade was ineffectual in the face of Western determination.
Would Russia attack similar relief flights today? With Western timidity on full display, we may never know. Meanwhile, a freedom-loving nation valiantly defending itself against the ultimate bully faces annihilation. NATO is providing moral and tangible support in the form of limited weaponry, but famine may well undermine Ukraine’s will to fight. Another determined effort on the part of NATO and the U.S., short of inviting war with Russia, may provide the additional incentive Ukraine needs to keep fighting.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
