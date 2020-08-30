By GLENN BURDICK
So, the 2020 presidential election is about law and order, Mr. Holland? OK, how many Trump campaign and administration officials have so far been convicted or plead guilty to federal crimes? More than any administration since Nixon’s? How many inspectors general has Mr. Trump fired because they dared to do their jobs and uphold their oaths of office? Law and order, Mr. Holland? Burning and looting private businesses and public property now happening on Mr. Trump’s watch has been condemned by Joe Biden. But the actions by Mr. Trump to undermine the rule of law, to block constitutional requirements for oversight of the executive branch by Congress, to ignore lawful subpoenas, to openly violate the Hatch Act in his re-election campaign represent a serious threat to the survival of our republic. Oh, and did I mention his violations of the emoluments clause of the constitution by steering federal tax dollars to his hotels and resorts? Law and order?
Mr. Holland, your recent commentary implies there is a socialist under every rock. Do you believe public schools, public roads, publicly funded police and firefighters, and public health departments are socialist and evil? Is it evil to believe that we should not continue to ignore the millions who still lack access to affordable healthcare? Is it evil to believe that the middle class will continue to shrink without access to affordable post-secondary education? Are you a socialist, Mr. Holland, because you collect your Social Security and carry your Medicare card? I don’t find anything in Mr. Biden’s long history of public service that indicates he is a socialist. Do you really believe that only the wealthy create wealth in this country? Is the growing wealth and income disparity between the most wealthy and everyone else sustainable? Mr. Trump has stated his intention to end the payroll tax which supports Social Security and Medicare. Older Americans should be especially worried that these programs will end under a second Trump term. And then what? The Trump administration is suing in court to end the Affordable Care Act and its protections for people with pre-existing conditions. If they are successful, then what? No, Mr. Holland, let’s not be distracted by the scare tactics of calling everyone a socialist. Let’s look at where our country stands today and ask a simple question, can our constitutional republic survive another four years of this tragic reality show? I doubt it. This is America made great again? It’s time for a change, for a return to respect for the rule of law, for competence, and for basic decency and compassion. It’s time for Joe Biden, not because he hasn’t made mistakes over the last forty years, but because he is an authentic human being who cares about ordinary people, who is more concerned about his country than his own ego, and who is smart enough to listen to people with expertise and experience broader than his own to attack the serious problems that confront us. Let’s end the chaos.
So Mr Goatman,you have a way with words. Therefore I ask you to give us all a lesson in what a socialist Democrat believes and how that will negatively impact the average, wage earning individual, the predominate group of people in the United States.We folks who strive to educate our children, own the roof over our head, obtain affordable Healthcare for ourselves and our families and not be forced to beg for our healthcare. Please go ahead explain how we will be harmed by this idea of working together for the greater good of all people and how it benefits us to have less than 1% of the citizens control 99% of the wealth in this country. Try to do this without calling me a communist who does not have one brain cell. Please use your critical thinking skills and answer my questions. Or not.
By the way Glen Burdick thanks for the well thought out letter that did not succumb to name calling and emotional rhetoric. Nice job.
Richard B Spencer approves this message...
"It's time for Joe Biden"....to be moved into an assisted living facility.
OR
Maybe he's playing ill minded because he knows the "heat" is on him about his crooked dealings!
Are you talking about Biden or Trump?
Joe Biden cares about people? Right! Maybe little girls when he sniffs their hair....Creepy!
To his supporters Trump is a manly man, who is taking it to the "libs". This is strictly our team vs. yours. He is taking it to the elites and is anti political correctness. They could care less about his ties to Russia, his payments to adult movie stars, or his using his office for personal gain. He is like a mafia Don to them. American exceptionalism means something totally different under Trump. It means America on top and scrw everyone else. We rule the world! Alliances and allies are quaint notions from the past. Domestically we dominate the streets and "white makes right." They don't even care that Trump is making his rich friends richer at their expense. He is trying to take health care away and is going after Social Security by a payroll tax cut. But they don't care as long as he puts the libs, the blacks, and Hispanics in their places
If you like Joe Biden, then do him and the country a favor by not voting for him. He is not well. He has some sort of cognitive decline, probably dementia. It is shameful that the ones around him are allowing this to go on.
If you are right, then we're used to it by now. He can just hire Ivanka and Jared, they already know how to "allow him to go on"
Couple months ago Atlantic magazine ran an intimate article detailing Biden's lifelong struggle with stammering speech. Biden's cognition is just fine, especially if compared to the buffoon currently occupying the White House.
Good discussion. I would point out that the Inspector Generals that have been "retired" were those who actually refused to do their job and go after criminality by government employees. The Justice Department abused their power to resist the new Leadership and those convictions are being overturned. Missing are the convictions of Democrats. Their crimes are never prosecuted, though if brought before a grand jury would have no problem of being sent to trial by common people. The common people are a danger to the Democrat party. The danger to the American People are those who spread lies and untruths like this writer. The democrats have abandoned the owners of this country: We the People...
Do you have any sources for that calf spatter other than Q?
Spock's new favorite phrase - "calf spatter". He is like the child that has heard an adult use a swear word and then keeps repeating it.
Excellent commentary, Mr. Burdick. It is rational and coherent, two things sorely needed in the White House.
Trump recently retweeted someone who extolled a 17 year old who shot one person in the head, another in the chest and blew the arm off of a third person as his reason for voting for Trump. Good luck with that example of leadership.
The 17 year old was being attacked by a violent mob of Biden supporters.
And Kyle Rittenhouse was too young to legally carry a firearm in Wisconsin, or for that matter his home state of Illinois. No carry permit and an illegal carry from an out of state non resident. And he's been charged with 2 counts first degree murder.
Charged ain't convicted. He will walk on the murder charges. Self defense. He was violently attacked by the Democrat rioters.
I think the rest of the headline got cut off. It should read "It's time for Joe Biden to begin writing his concession speech."
While I can understand someone not voting for Trump, to put forth that Biden is anything other than pathetic is delusional... aka, the modern Left... Can't wait for the debates! [lol]
The socialist Democrats are trying to destroy the country and Joe Biden is dumb enough to let them.
One has to wonder if you need to have your eyesight checked because what you think you are seeing on TV and reading is not reality.
President Trump's 2016 Promises made, Promises kept:
- Withdraw from the TPP
- Appoint toughest/smartest trade negotiators
- Crack down on unfair trade abuses
- Renegotiate NAFTA
- Label China a currency manipulator
- Stop China's economic aggression
President Trump's 2020 Promises:- Defeat the China Virus
- Turn China Virus adversity into America economic prosperity
- Bring our Pharmaceutical supply chains home
- On-Shore millions of manufacturing jobs
- Defend American factory jobs with tariffs
- Always put American workers first
I am sorry that you cannot see the greater good that our President has done for our country. May I suggest that you relocate to another country.
Our President, Donald J. Trump is the most patriotic president we've ever had.
IMHO ... 2020 will be a landslide victory for President, Donald J. Trump because of democratic views like yours.
As citizens view the surreal postapocalyptic wasteland that has become the Trump legacy, one wonders how any American could still support this demented, narcissistic scoundrel bully. What psychological processes motivate the last of the Trumpers to cry out MAGA! when so many of their faithful kin have evaporated away from the stupid, cruel, cynical behavior of The Donald? There simply has to be an element of psychology here that defies the more readily apparent processes of rational human behavior.
And yet, it shouldn't be too hard to divine what motivates the last of the Trumpers. In our most intimate and honest moments of self-assessment we can admit that we, too, would like to emulate The Donald. Wouldn't it be nice to play rich and ride a helicopter with our name emblazoned on the side? Don't you want to be the boss telling the weak, vulnerable underlings "You're Fired!!"? Wouldn't we want to be tall and intimidating, towering over our opponents with a menacing glare? Are we not tempted at times to cut off criticism with some vacuous insult, to be rude or aggressive and even suggest to our supporters that they punch out our critics? Surely it would be nice to be wealthy enough to say "I'll pay for your lawyer" if members of our tribe get carried away with the urge for physical aggression? Doesn't our excess testosterone occasionally temp us to act out sexually like wolves in a flock of lambs?
Democracy is a tough political philosophy; the idea that citizens have individual rights and every American should be respected for their own legitimate beliefs could be hard on subconscious feelings of inadequacy for the unsophisticated, under-educated and exploitable. How much simpler life would be in a totalitarian system where everyone has to do what they are told, especially if your clan are the ones doing the dictating? What's not to like about the authoritarian option, especially if you can mesmerize your spittle flinging, radical right Lizard Prince constitutional necromancers into believing that you are the Only One who can lead them and you (and your family) should be anointed Supreme Leaders for Life? Wouldn't anyone want their children to succeed them in power for eternity? Can you not turn a blind eye to the dark alliance with America's nemesis, ordering strategic retreats and acting as Putin's lapdog? Does anyone care if alignment with Russia and the extractive fossil fuel megavores creates an unprecedented global environmental catastrophe? With his repetitive chants, childish taunts, fake confidences, Little Lies priming the eternally gullible for the Big Lies, with his impulsive behavior, aggressive persona and immoral co-conspirators, Trump has found an Achilles Heel in the subconscious fabric of his base. So ignore the Rule of Law, proclaim a new era of authoritarianism, bring out the Secret Police in muted fatigues, march all over the constitutional rights of protesting citizens, rail against the opposition, the press and defenders of legal tradition, and lay down the foundations for a disputed election. November will decide the future of our democracy, or, as Benjamin Franklin warned, "A Republic--if you can keep it".
I'm not sure who is crazier, Joe Biden or his supporters?
Hagan sounds like a hallucinating, paranoid schizophrenic.
I'm not the one supporting a cruel, demented, bizarro narcissist who has unprotected sex with show-it-all movie stars.
You are only proving my point.
Well, "Bernie"--
I wish we could have a more honest discussion, since my life is an open book and I make no effort to hide from our readers. But your goat photo leaves me puzzled I don't know if that's really you or just a 'special friend'. Your previous insistence that the U.S. Constitution must be interpreted as if it had just been read by a second grader leads me to believe that intellectualism and nuance aren't really your thing. Please accept my apologies if my reference to Trump supporters as "unsophisticated, under-educated and exploitable" bites too hard personally. But if the shoe fits ...
Is it possible that we might have mutual friends who can vouch for us both? Why don't you come out of your closet, submit a bio to the STAR, tell us who you really are and how the weather is in Moscow? Stop wasting your time with childish, sophomoric insults and if you have a point, go ahead and make it. You'll be better off, and so will the rest of us.
It's not too late to reconsider your position; remember there's no zealot like a convert. So Wear Your Mask and stay well, my friend.
Well, "hagansan" -
Everyone knows that Democrats are a violent bunch of angry, bitter malcontents. If my personal information were revealed, I have no doubt that my family would be in danger. This is the climate that you and your ilk have created. You can't win a debate but you can attack a child. You are weak people that depend on government and resort to violence when you don't get your way. Open your eyes and look what your comrades are doing every night for the last four months. Those are your people rioting, looting, assaulting, murdering and setting fires. Your people!
Bernie Mac claims that Democrats are "a violent bunch of angry, bitter malcontents". And he's right that there's plenty of violence to go around. But the whole theme of recent protests centers around the outrageous oppression from conservative authorities and the police. A new era of cell phone videos has illuminated just how pernicious these assaults are, from the choking death of George Floyd and dozens of other videos: a black man karate kicked from behind by police in Sacramento as he stands with his hands on his head (wrong black dude), a man bitten severely by an attack dog as he lies prone in surrender to police, how many minority men choked, shot or beaten by officers applying aggressive intimidation to innocent citizens who have committed no serious crime? These policies stem from a thirty year trend of hyper enforcement for minor infractions such as open container laws, conducted almost entirely against minorities--prompting journalist Matt Taibbi to quote a New York city judge that she "could not recall ever arraigning a white defendant for such a violation". So where is our Law and Order President when a 17 year old kid (NOT a Democrat!) destroys his own future and murders two unarmed men? We cannot fight hate with more hate. Americans have to come together as one nation to fulfill the ideals that Progressives are advocating to bring us back to a society that is fair, decent, and tolerant. Donald Trump is certainly not the man for this job. We can only hope that Joe Biden will be.
[yawn]
"It's time for Joe Biden, not because he hasn't made mistakes over the last forty years, but because he is an authentic human being who cares about ordinary people, who is more concerned about his country than his own ego, and who is smart enough to listen to people with expertise and experience broader than his own to attack the serious problems that confront us. Let's end the chaos." I agree! Watching the Democratic convention, I saw a family man who cares for others and reaches out to help people. I was especially touched by the young man with a stutter who spoke in support of Mr. Biden. Let's bring compassion and decency back to the Oval Office. Early voting begins on Sept. 18th and I'll be voting for Biden/Harris.
