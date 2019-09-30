As Sept. 18 came and went, I looked for signs of commemoration. I drove by the site of the Selma mansion. I glanced over at the old Courthouse, now called a Civil War museum, where the Sons of the Confederate Veterans gather. Nothing.
On that date, 169 years ago, one of Winchester’s highest-ranking sons achieved what was arguably his greatest accomplishment. But I saw that the anniversary was seemingly ignored by his self-proclaimed comrades, and by the city that was his home for 40 years. It seemed some only notice the history they are comfortable with.
James Murray Mason, the first U.S. senator from Winchester, elected in 1847, also was an emissary to England for the 1861-1865 rebellion. He even debated face-to-face with John Brown, after Brown had been wounded and defeated.
The climax of his career, though, was the passage of the Fugitive Slave Law by Congress, a major victory for a senator only three years in office.
The law was an all-out wager by the slave-owning elite on a massive new federal agency, more like ICE or the DEA than any other government agency of the 1850s. Historian Eric Foner described it as “the most powerful exercise of federal authority within the United States in the whole era before the Civil War.” The law was condemned and praised nationwide. It inspired black militias whose members would soon march across the South, as well as the novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”
So, did Winchester once again ignore its own history? Well, not completely.
A few days later, there was a moment of recognition for poor James, or at least for his cause. Over at the Third Winchester battlefield, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation helped dedicate a new monument to the 1861-65 Rebels.
True, there was no mention at the event of Mason, or of the Fugitive Slave Act. But it’s 2019. Everyone interested in the facts knows that the Rebellion, as the next desperate step to protect slavery wealth, followed from the Act. Several states made this clear when they referred to the threat to $3 billion of their property -– in the form of human beings -– as a major reason for secession.
No, Keven Walker, CEO of the foundation, did not mention the Fugitive Slave Act or Mason. But he has been made aware that Mason practiced law for many years in the building where his foundation hosts the display of Civil War objects that they call a museum. The foundation has chosen not to use Mason’s story to deepen the educational and historic value of their project, but they know about it.
Today’s neo-Rebels and Rebel sympathizers talk a lot about the courage of their forebears. But they lack the courage to claim those less glamorous forebears who laid the groundwork for the Rebellion.
James Mason, as despicable as he was to many of his contemporaries and is to most of us today, at least had the courage to speak honestly about his actions, just as John Mosby did when he wrote “the South went to war on account of slavery.”
We know that on Sept. 21, whatever evasive rhetoric they used, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation was in reality honoring the cause of enslavers, slave-sellers, and politicians like Mason who led the white South to war to protect property in human flesh. They’re not fooling anyone, not even themselves.
(4) comments
The truth some don’t want to hear or acknowledge. The south rebelled so as to protect and preserve the economic system based on forced labor by enslaved Africans.
Mr. Yates needs to attack the Democrat party of the 1860' that brought on the war. He might then realize that the root causes are also the root causes that the current dems are pushing: protection of the money-making ability of croney capitalism and the buying of elections. There is no way that the dems can pretend that they are constitutionalists while trying repeatedly to overthough an honest election. Well yes, there was cheating - by the Dems. Comeon Mr. Yeats lets be a scholar and talk about how the Democrat Party of 1859 caused the "rebellion" as you call it and how it compares with the Democrat Party of 2019. Of course you can't because you are a dishonest party hack.
Larry, here is a novel idea. Instead of moaning and whining about the efforts of others, why don't you do something in our area to support James Mason?
Mr. Yates, it must be hard for you to be stuck in both the 1860's and the 1960's.
