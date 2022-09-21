You probably own many items using semiconductor chips that facilitate your daily life — chips made abroad. Many common sense people have realized it’s beyond time to bring these jobs home with those chips. Why should your car wait four months for repair requiring a chip on a slow boat from China?
President Joe Biden stepped forward to make this happen. Did you notice? In his March State of the Union address, he asked Congress to pass the CHIPS+ Act to re-home the manufacture of chips. On Aug. 9, he signed the bill — another win for middle class America. On Sept. 9 President Biden was joined by Intel CEO Gelsinger for the groundbreaking for a new $20 billion semiconductor factory — the biggest economic development project in Ohio history — perhaps the most important “industrial policy legislation [since] World War II.”
Now our “silicon heartland” will produce the chips used for new cars, washing machines, cell phones, missiles, and electric toothbrushes, creating 3,000 permanent jobs and 7,000 union construction jobs — that provide health benefits and vacation time. Suddenly, other companies — Micron, GlobalFoundries, and Qualcomm are following suit. The lost jobs of the “rust belt” are replaced by cooperation between big companies, Congress and Joe Biden. Our president then met with local union pipefitters, electricians, excavators, ironworkers, safety managers, shift supervisors, and others, who will build the new factory.
Manufacturing products in America lowers the cost of many goods for us, curbing inflation; they arrive faster thanks to better roads, bridges, rail and port improvements, funded by Biden’s recently passed infrastructure bill. Speeding up the supply chain is good news if you are renting a car until your dealer can repair your undriveable one on which you still make loan payments.
While the Republicans focus on publicity stunts and votes against American veterans and women, don’t fail to notice it’s Democrats who are lowering your prescription bills and paying medical bills for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals. Democratics deliver real benefits for America’s middle class and have more planned.
Sadly, Republican Congressman Ben Cline who has been redistricted here, regularly votes against measures to help average Virginians. His track record is clear — he is not for you. Why keep him in Congress to vote against you? Why let him transfer here? How does he help us get broadband, or keep our local business thriving?
Don’t elect him. Don’t vote against yourself. This November, we have a choice. We can vote for Democrat Jennifer Lewis to support President Biden’s emphasis on making “sure we lead the world in industries of the future — from quantum computing, to artificial intelligence, to advanced biotechnology.” Democrats have been delivering as promised. Let’s return the favor and vote Democratic this fall. Register to vote and vote Democratic this November.
Robin Young is a resident of Middletown.
