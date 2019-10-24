My name is Steve Jennings, and there are many reasons why I’m running for the Board of Supervisors for the Back Creek District.
As an educator for more than 30 years, I know how important a quality education is to every student and how it effects them for their entire lives. Further, it is an absolute necessity that we secure expanded broadband access for our residents particularly in rural areas.
We need to adequately fund our fire and rescue, and Sheriff’s Office, because we depend greatly upon them 24 hours a day to keep us safe. We need affordable housing for the many people trying to provide for their families and work here, who cannot afford to live here, and we need to find creative ways to fund expenditures without raising taxes.
If elected, I promise I will work hard to reach these goals without taking extreme and hardened positions that alienate and create unnecessary rifts making it difficult, if not impossible, to reach compromises to meet the needs of our constituents. Further, I promise I will use common sense when considering any issue as your representative, and I will keep the needs of Back Creek at the forefront of every decision I make. Town halls will enable us to keep in touch.
I’m asking for your trust and for the opportunity to represent Back Creek. I would be honored to have your vote this Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.