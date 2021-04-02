Christians celebrate “God with us” – God’s presence – at Christmas. Christians celebrate the essence of Christianity – God’s purpose – at Easter. By Jesus’ crucifixion, He atoned for the sins of the world. Jesus’ resurrection proclaims His divinity and provides our opportunity for everlasting life.
After the Last Supper, Temple guards seized Jesus from the Garden of Gethsemane (12:00 a.m., April 3, 33 A.D.) and took Him to Annas (previous high priest and father-in-law of high priest Caiaphas), then to Caiaphas and the Sanhedrin, next to Pilate (Roman governor of Judea), to Herod Antipas (tetrarch of Galilee), and lastly, returned Jesus to Pilate for crucifixion (9:00 a.m.) and death (3:00 p.m.).
The Sanhedrin was the Jewish court of priestly judges in Jerusalem responsible for adjudicating and ensuring domestic tranquility under Roman rule and for killing Jesus. Sanhedrin leadership conspired to destroy Jesus because they believed He threatened their political and financial power.
To convict Jesus, Sanhedrin leadership circumvented its legal safeguards and administered the following miscarriages of justice.
Jesus was Arrested Illegally because no criminal charge or evidence was presented against Jesus in Gethsemane.
Annas examined Jesus preliminarily in an illegal secret nightly proceeding. Secret interrogations before the morning sacrifice were illegal.
The indictment against Jesus was false and illegal because the Sanhedrin wasn’t to originate charges against an accused. Evidence from two corroborating, truthful witnesses in agreement formed a legal charge.
The Sanhedrin court illegally held Jesus’ trial before sunrise. Courts were to adjudicate criminal cases during the day by mentally astute judges.
The Sanhedrin illegally convened to try Jesus for a capital offense the day before an annual Sabbath. For capital crimes, no trial was to commence on Friday or the day before any holy day.
Jesus’ trial concluded in one day. For expected death sentences, a trial required another day so additional defense witnesses could testify.
The indictment against Jesus was false and used illegally. Two false witnesses claimed Jesus said He could destroy the Temple. (Jesus’ actual words are at John 2:19). When Jesus didn’t defend himself, Caiaphas asked Jesus if He was the Son of God. Jesus said, “Yes…” Caiaphas said, “He has spoken blasphemy! Why do we need… more witnesses?”(Matthew 26:60-65). Jesus was indicted on planning to destroy the Temple, tried on the blasphemy charge, and condemned on His own testimony despite Jewish law against self-incrimination.
Jesus’ condemnation was illegal because the merits of the defense weren’t considered. Votes were needed in capital cases. With Jesus, judges neither discussed nor voted on His claim.
Jesus’ condemnation by this ad hoc gathering of the Sanhedrin was illegal because defenders, like Joseph of Arimathea and Nicodemus, who could have voted against the guilty verdict, weren’t present. Some defense of the accused was required.
Jesus’ death sentence was illegally pronounced at an illegal location – Caiaphas’ house – not the courthouse.
Most Sanhedrin members were disqualified from legally trying Jesus because judges who hated the accused weren’t to judge the accused.
The initial charge of blasphemy was illegally switched to sedition against Rome. Sanhedrin members approached Pilate and accused Jesus of sedition. They said Jesus opposed paying taxes to Caesar and claimed to be Christ, a king (Luke 23:2), “King of the Jews”. Pilate feared Jewish riots so without rendering judgment, he enabled his soldiers to appease the Sanhedrin’s obsession with crucifying Jesus.
The consequences of the Sanhedrin’s nefarious actions include our personal relationship with God, the Church, and Western Civilization moral values. On Easter, God’s ultimate gift – eternal salvation – came from God’s Son, Jesus, being killed for us – unjustly. Justice came to the Sanhedrin when Rome destroyed Jerusalem (70 A.D).
Donovan “Mark” Quimby resides in Frederick County.
The Season of Easter is the high point of the Christian Church year. Scripture readings highlight every Christian’s connection to the death and resurrection of Jesus. The scripture readings proclaim the power of the resurrection that gives strength in suffering, unity in diversity, consolation in sorrow, perseverance in adversity and faith in times of doubt. On this, the holiest day of the year and for the entire Season of Easter, many Christian’s greet each other with the words, “Alleluia! Christ is risen! Alleluia!”
Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead is one of the principal doctrines of the gospel. If Christ be not risen, our faith is vain (1 Corinthians 15:14). The essential New Testament revelation balances on this as a historical fact. On the day of Pentecost, Peter argued the necessity of Christ’s resurrection from the prediction in Psalm 16 (Acts 2:24-28). Christ also clearly prophesied his resurrection (Matthew 20:19; Mark 9:9; 14:28; Luke 18:33; John 2:19-22). Thus we can preach that Jesus is alive; that He has risen as He said He would and that He is the Son of God as He claimed to be. Christ is alive! He is living today.
