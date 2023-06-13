Mr. John Jewell is seeking the Republican nomination for Frederick County Board of Supervisors' Back Creek District seat and your vote on June 20.
Mr. Jewell is honest, hard-working and ready to bring civility back. Mr. Jewell brings experience and common sense to the table. He supports our local small businesses that are the core of Frederick County.
We need to continue to protect our local farmers and our agriculture. These are the people that rely on us to purchase their goods, be it a farm market or the many orchards we have, while they work our rural areas. John stands with them, supporting growth in our local and family-owned businesses.
Mr. Jewell understands that some places in Frederick County are growing at an alarming rate and the real need to expand our school system. We need to stop the bickering between the School Board and the Board of Supervisors and have more than one or two discussions a year.
It's time to focus on quality education, staff improvements within the schools, and remembering that these children are our tomorrow.
Having multiple sit-down meetings throughout the year will help improve the relationship between the two boards, get questions answered and a budget that benefits all.
Mr. John Jewell is already significantly involved in the county and is on his second term as the chairman of the Planning Commission. He is also a liaison for the Transportation Committee and Frederick Water. He is a member of the Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, Development Review and Regulations Committee, and Information Technology Committee.
Now is the time to bring back common sense, civility, and a mature outlook on the community. Please vote for Mr. John Jewell on Tuesday, June 20, at your local polling station in the Back Creek District.
Jennifer Adams is a resident of Frederick County.
