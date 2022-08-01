BRIAN DALY
Reading has become more and more upsetting lately under President Biden. Whether it’s my retirement fund statement or the grocery checkout screen or, even more dramatically, the gas pump prices, inflation is everywhere. Just scan some recent headlines in our local papers, “Grim news from Walmart sends U.S. markets lower,” “U.S. home sales fall in June as prices reach new heights,” “Americans filing jobless claims at highest level in 8 months,” “U.S. inflation surges again in June, raising risks for economy,” or “Cost of living crisis to hit women hardest, report says.”
All this began on day one of the Biden administration when he declared war on the American fossil fuel industry. Then he travels to Saudi Arabia this month and begs them to pump and refine more oil thereby further aiding the destruction of our nation’s oil production.
Solution to the soaring inflation issue is simple according to Biden’s Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg: “Buy an electric vehicle.” Apparently easier said than done as these vehicles average around 50 grand apiece. What in Buttigieg’s background promoted him to this high a position in Biden’s team? Perhaps he knows as much regarding transportation as Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm knows about our oil industry. In November of last year, while representing America abroad, she laughed out loud when asked how the Biden team planned to increase our oil output.
Closing pipelines and cutting back on drilling permits among other measures has sent a chilling message to the American fossil fuel industry. While there is no doubt that in the future, we will be using more and more electric vehicles, that time is not here yet. Sadly, President Biden is being held captive by the far-left members of his party.
The oil issue is central to the total inflation problem. High fuel prices, supply chain issues — tried to purchase tampons, baby formula or peanut butter lately? — and raw material shortage, or increasing rates to move these products along, are all dependent on fossil fuel being available at reasonable prices.
In the past week the White House was delighted to point out the recent drop of 25-30 cents a gallon at the pump. Apparently, the good news is that gas is now only two bucks more than the day he took office.
Guess the White House press secretary didn’t read this headline from The Star: “Gas prices may surge again ahead of midterm elections.”
President Biden has done a failing job in every major issue facing the nation. Soaring inflation, unchecked Southern border invasion, fentanyl pouring into our cities and causing record-setting death rates and crime running uncontrolled across the country.
Truly, Mr. Biden you have failed us badly. Don’t believe me? Just read the headlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.