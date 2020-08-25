Let's review the Obama-Biden presidency. By the end of this administration polls showed 74% of Americans felt the country was going in the wrong direction.
Their administration allowed ISIS to expand dramatically, offering no effective opposition and highly restrictive rules of engagement. Syria was warned with a "red line" against further use of chemical weapons on its own people, but they continued using them with no consequences. China was able to build an artificial island and military base in the South China Sea with no opposition from the U.S. Russia illegally annexed Crimea away from Ukraine with no opposition from the administration or meaningful support for Ukraine.
Food stamp recipients reached 46 million, a 65% increase since the beginning of the administration. The administration did nothing at all to protect intellectual property being stolen by China, they just continued the typical liberal pacifist approach. The administration did nothing at all to make other NATO members contribute their required share of costs. They did nothing to correct huge trade imbalances. Our military was incapacitated under this administration. Only 3 Army brigades out of 58 were considered combat ready. The Navy's fleet was the smallest it had been in 100 years, 2/3 of Navy and ½ of Marine aircraft were unable to even get off the ground.
Joe Biden supported all these policies. In his over 40 years of governmental service, Joe had no remarkable achievements at all. Joe graduated 76 out of 85 from his law school, a weak performance in a run-of-the mill-school, and he lied multiple times about his academic record. While Joe may have supposedly been a moderate during much of his career, he's a far left liberal puppet today.
As a senator Joe repeatedly advocated cuts to social security. He voted for and supported NAFTA, which critics cite as hollowing out manufacturing in the U.S. Bernie Sanders has noted that Joe Biden was a leader in getting us into the Iraq war.
Joe Biden today suffers from cognitive impairment, is frequently confused, stating incorrect facts and becoming clearly frustrated when he can't express himself. His campaign severely limits his unscripted interactions with the public or media for good reason. Is this the man we want as Commander in Chief, speaking for and making commitments for the U.S.? Would you want him to be making all the critical decisions for your family? It's clear people other than Joe, unelected and unaccountable people would be effectively functioning as President if he is elected. Under a Biden presidency it would be the Obama presidency on steroids.
There's an age-old saying about politicians, "Actions speak louder than words." Joe has to stand by his record and not now say he will do things differently. Lastly, how is it now, after having over four decades in high government positions he has all the solutions to all our problems, but never implemented them before? Typical politician speak.
George Thomas lives in Lake Frederick.
(8) comments
What the Democrats have done for Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York and Baltimore, they can do for all of America. Biden will let them. He has no backbone.
@Bernie - Notice that none of the Leftists are able to refute this. They just dismiss with their usual lack of wit or charm. Kim Klacik knows whats up!
Calf spatter. I wonder if you stood at attention when Kimberly G. did her Evita impersonation and shout heil trump?
Forty Seven years of being on the wrong side of everything. Yeah. I’m duly unimpressed.
@Eredmon - You'd think the party of "SCIENCE" would embrace real world proof of their failed societal hypothesis and experimentation. But that would mean admitting they are utter failures. Better to keep pushing, blindly following the narrative, until everything is razed to the ground... [rolleyes]
"Under a Biden presidency it would be the Obama presidency on steroids." I will take that any day instead of a Trump crowd on sodium pentathol
Trump is mentally impaired, as well. Are you voting for Jo Jourgenson?
Translation - MY mentally impaired, sex predator candidate is better than YOUR mentally impaired, sex predator candidate! Wow! Such bragging rights! Thanks for conceding that Biden is mentally impaired. Also, please define "mentally impaired".
And why do you feel the need to know every conservative's personal information but allow your fellow Leftists to remain anonymous? Double standards or no standards at all, amiright?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.