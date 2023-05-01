I am John Jewell, a candidate in the June 20 primary election for the Republican nomination to represent the Back Creek District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
I am a conservative Republican who sees great potential in our growing county and its amazing people.
My love for this county and the current dysfunction on the Board of Supervisors inspired me to run for office. We need our Board of Supervisors to govern for the benefit of the people, not a political whim. I will bring my experience and common sense approach to the board, where I will make fiscally sound decisions for the citizens of this county.
My roots in Frederick County are deep. My wife, Susan, and I have lived in the Back Creek district for over 26 years, where we raised our now adult children.
I am currently chairman of the Frederick County Planning Commission, working to implement smart growth in the county while protecting the rights of property owners.
Professionally, I worked for the United States Senate for 40 years, retiring as the assistant sergeant at arms/chief information officer. I was responsible for providing multiple services to the Senate offices and managed a budget of over $100 million.
As your Board representative, I will:
· Work to safeguard and expand opportunities for our business and agricultural communities;
· Advocate a student-first approach to education and all other county programs for children;
· Look for ways to expand our transportation partnerships to get roadway improvements built sooner,
· Support decisions that spend your tax dollars wisely.
Early voting is May 5 through June 17, with primary Election Day on June 20. Please help me bring common sense back to the Board of Supervisors and vote for me!
John Jewell is seeking the Republican nomination for the Back Creek District's seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
