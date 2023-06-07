MARK GUNDERMAN
Each year, Catholics around the world celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi (Latin for “Body of Christ”), symbolizing their belief in the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.
Traditionally the feast of Corpus Christi is held on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday. Thursday is the day that Jesus instituted the Most Holy Eucharist, the first Mass, at the Last Supper before his atoning sacrifice on the cross on Good Friday. In the United States, the celebration of Corpus Christi has been transferred to the Sunday after Trinity Sunday.
This annual celebration occurs two weeks after Pentecost toward the beginning of summer in the return to ordinary time following the great Easter 50 days. This is a time when Catholics can demonstrate their love for Christ in the real presence by honoring Him in a very public way. It is also a wonderful approach in which Catholics can also display a love for their neighbors by bringing Our Lord and Savior closer to the community.
The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is prepared to walk the streets of Winchester with Our Lord for their second annual Corpus Christi Procession on June 11, the Feast of Corpus Christi. Kickoff is 2:45 p.m. from Sacred Heart Cemetery at 115 E. Bond St. Midway benediction will be at the Historic Courthouse, and final benediction will be in front of Muldowney Hall, followed by a special dance performance featuring the Hispanic Ministry’s dance ensemble.
As a Methodist, I believe it would be a wonderful expression of faith to have the community pray warriors, intercessors and members of the Body of Christ come out and walk with the Sacred Heart Catholic Church congregation.
Many of us have often envisioned all the churches in Frederick County working in unison for the greater glory of God and operating through His will. We all seek to assist our communities to enlist the active presence of God and find strategic direction and empowerment for accomplishing the goals of gospel ministry together in and through our Frederick County churches. We can indeed pray for a movement of God for the visible unity of His whole church. Jesus desires us to come to “complete unity.”
There is to be unity among the members of the body of Christ. Paul says, because you are in fellowship with Jesus Christ, you are required to be in fellowship with one another. “God is faithful, by whom you were called into the fellowship of his Son, Jesus Christ our Lord” (1 Corinthians 1:9).
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church believes it appropriate to offer a peaceful and prayerful expression of faith and blessing to the city of Winchester and is grateful for the support of the residents, police, and civic officials. One of the great privileges of liberty in this country is our ability to publicly practice our faith. Sacred Heart is delighted to honor Our Lord in this way and to bring his love and blessing out into the streets.
