The following is the text of an email I sent Tuesday morning to Frederick County Board Chairman Charles DeHaven and Gainesboro District Supervisor Douglas McCarthy:
The front page of today’s Winchester Star has an article about the possibility of Frederick County shifting to the State of West Virginia under a long ago but still valid U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Given the collapse of integrity and respect for Constitutional rights now on display in Richmond, I STRONGLY SUPPORT the concept of a plebiscite here, NOW. We would not be leaving Virginia — Virginia is leaving us!
I would eagerly vote for such a shift and believe it would command very widespread support. Indeed, if something like this does not take place my wife and I are now buying a home in Berkeley Springs and will shift our legal residence to West Virginia anyway to rid ourselves or Northam, Herring, and the rest of the “liberal loonies.”
Please read The Star article and consider bringing this concept before the Board of Supervisors for action.
It’s too bad all the counties up and down the Shenandoah Valley and I-81 corridor can’t vote on such a proposition. The extremism in Richmond is going to lead inexorably to the partition of the once proud “Old Dominion.”
(3) comments
If people would prefer to be residents of W. Virginia rather than Virginia, nothing prohibits them from moving.
You could always move to Richmond, cuphaus. Blue nanny-state city, jack-hammering history, eroding rights in favor of state control....you'd probably love it there.
Yep, all the coal they desire, no "city slicker majority rule". No Marxist socialist blue nannies lurking to snatch them. Why would they want to stay, after all.
