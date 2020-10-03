DALE AND MARSHA BARLEY
We support Lincoln Jones, candidate for the at-large seat on the Winchester School Board. We decided to combine our thoughts and energy and write one letter, as we have the same thoughts and comments to share about Lincoln.
Lincoln is a local guy — a Handley graduate — a guy who cares about the young people in our community and most importantly, about the education that our young people are receiving in Winchester Public Schools. We see Lincoln as a “hands-on” participant in school board matters. We see him wanting the best for teachers and students. We see him wanting the best for coaches, bus drivers, support staff, maintenance and cafeteria workers who have committed to be a positive influence in the educational process.
Lincoln Jones has given much back to his community over the years. He has given his time to the Boy Scouts. His daughter and son (and countless team members) have benefited from his time as a coach for various sporting teams. He has served as a board member for the Judges Athletic Association for the last 20 years and is honored and proud to have done so. Lincoln looks back over his years of involvement in this community and realizes that the guidance, leadership and examples set for him by former coaches, teachers and guidance counselors have led him to where he is today — a successful businessman. He has said that he would not be where he is today without the support and life skills that he gained as a student at Handley High School.
Lincoln wants to bring a new perspective to the School Board. He wants to help avoid issues that cause angst and lack of transparency by the board. He is running because he wants the community to be involved in the actions and projects of the board.
We, as a community, are fortunate to have the privilege to elect our School Board members. We must be mindful of the best candidates — those who believe that they can make a difference and are determined to make a difference. Because we are now able vote for our School Board members, we are voting for Lincoln Jones. We urge other Winchester residents to vote for him, as well. We believe that he will make a positive impact on our children, schools and community.
Dale and Marsha Barley are residents of Winchester.
