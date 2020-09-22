I was born and raised in Winchester and I have always felt that this town is a very special place, so special that I feel it is more than a town or city, it is a place that anyone could feel at home. Someone once said that if you are from Winchester, your blood is a little deeper shade of red, better known as maroon. Throughout my journey as a student and now a lifelong supporter of Winchester Public Schools, I now understand what it means to bleed maroon.
My journey in Winchester Public Schools began after annexation in the early 70s, graduating from John Handley High School in 1982. During my time at Handley, I grew to love the industrial arts path offered. With the help of mentor, Jimmy Omps, I chose to work in the printing business after graduation. Then, after working in the lumber industry, I began a new career in alcoholic beverage distribution. Over the span of 30 years, I worked my way up from an entry level position with a Virginia distributor to my current role as division manager for Mountain State Beverage, the largest statewide beer and wine distributor in West Virginia. With the support and life skills that I gained during my time in Winchester Public Schools, I learned that hard work and a good foundation can take you anywhere you want in life.
Volunteer work, particularly working with the youth in our community has always been a way of life for me. My parents were always heavily involved in the scouting program and this transferred to me. After "aging out" of the Boy Scouts, I remained with the organization as a mentor. Once my son Thomas became a Boy Scout, I served as a leader and found immense value in my ability to guide children and help them grow into young adults. I proceeded to go into coaching youth sports, primarily football and baseball, even before my own children had been born. The lessons taught and learned in sports, such as perseverance, honor, and respect, are not limited to the confines of a field. My time with youth athletics and my passion for Handley athletics led me to join the Judges Athletic Association. I have been honored to serve as a board member for the last 20 years.
2020 has been a year for the history books, and this year's election is yet another historic moment because Winchester's School Board will be elected for the first time. This election enables me to continue giving back to a community that has given me so much. That is why I am asking for your vote on November 3rd.
Vote Lincoln Jones for the At-Large seat — a candidate dedicated to every student in our school system now and for years to come.
Lincoln Jones is a resident of Winchester. He is running for the at-large seat on the Winchester School Board.
