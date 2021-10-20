I am the son and grandson of Cuban immigrants who came to this country with only the clothes in their suitcases looking for freedom and a better life for their family.
I served our country for 20 years in the US Navy around the world going after drug traffickers and supporting counter-terrorism operations. I will always represent more freedom and less government intervention.
I am Jorge Gonzalez and I am running for Winchester City Council Ward 1. I will represent the citizens that feel they are not heard by most of the members of the current City Council. I will listen to the needs of the citizens of Winchester.
• Transparency of the council and its committees: Unlike my opponent, I do not have personal businesses voted on by City Council. My opponent regularly has to recuse himself due to conflicts of interest. I will be there for all major votes and my name will not be attached to developments council votes on. I will support projects based on how they make Winchester better, not how they affect my pocket.
• I stand firm with rank and file firefighters, EMTs and police and will have their backs. My door will always be open for meetings with them and I will visit their stations to see what really goes on. Let’s look for ways to incentivize them to own a home and live in the city they serve.
• We must improve our schools by supporting teachers, listening to parents, and working with the School Board to improve the variety and content of course offerings, especially in the trades and skilled labor area. Let’s ensure we are meeting the needs of the workforce of tomorrow and ensure our teachers feel respected, safe and included. I will hold the administrators and the School Board accountable for not meeting our needs. My opponent was on the School Board while John Handley High School saw testing scores go down, absenteeism go up and teacher retention plummeted.
• Let’s not give away city-owned parks. I will seek input from local residents and developers to improve housing availability while lowering costs. We must bring down the costs of trash collection, permitting, and water/sewer. Let’s redevelop and improve existing underutilized and blighted properties. Any new multi-unit developments must have school impact and traffic studies. I want to know how our schools and community will be affected, not how much city tax revenue will go up. I will not have a personal interest in these developments.
• I will work to lower taxes and improve city services. We need to look at how other Virginia cities have combined programs successfully to save money and provide better services. My opponent has supported every tax and fee increase that has come before council.
The Navy taught me to provide solutions to problems, not to keep explaining the problem. I will bring commonsense solutions that will improve Winchester for a better tomorrow. Hire me to work for you!
Jorge Gonzalez is a resident of Winchester and candidate for City Council Ward 1.
