The election season is extended once again with early balloting having begun Friday, and residents of First Ward have a choice to make.
If you live in First Ward, like I do, you’ve probably had a chance to meet challenger, Jorge Gonzalez, who has a unique story like so many other American families who have immigrated from Cuba. Jorge grew up the son and grandson of Cuban refugees who escaped Communist oppression. Jorge’s uncle was jailed by Castro for opposing the revolution. His family fled Cuba, moving to the United States without knowing the English language, while leaving everything behind so they could build a better life for themselves and their family in search of the American Dream. His family has always emphasized personal freedom, hard work and individual responsibility, something we take for granted.
As a 20-year Navy veteran, Jorge’s military service has given him the opportunity to interact and meet heads of government and senior officials throughout the world. He now wishes to continue his public service, this time for the residents of Winchester’s First Ward.
I have supported Jorge since he first informed me he wanted to run for City Council. He is passionate about public service and wants to hit the ground running if elected. His goals are simple and straight forward. He has four main goals as an elected official. First, fiscal responsibility and reducing red tape with a focus on responsible growth through implementing only those development plans that consider the impact on our infrastructure and our schools, and not just the revenues produced. Second, transparency at City Hall by making the city council meeting schedule more easily available to citizens and not subject to change unless there is an actual emergency. Third, addressing education and school concerns while holding the school board, superintendent, and administrators accountable for verifiable improvement across all city schools. Finally, fully supporting our city’s finest — the police and firefighters who put their lives on the line to protect us and keep us safe.
We need solid representation on City Council that won’t merely rubber stamp an agenda. I hope you will join me in supporting this outstanding individual for First Ward and cast your vote for Jorge Gonzalez.
Kevin McKannan is a former Former Winchester City Council member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.