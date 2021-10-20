My name is Josh Ludwig and I am the Republican nominee in Shawnee District for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. I am running to fight for full transparency in our county government, and to ensure that traditional family values and individual rights are not trampled upon by mandates, infringements, or private agendas. Every business is essential, and every child deserves a fully open school free from political indoctrination.
I decided to run for supervisor because I agreed with many others that recent county actions were contrary to the community’s beliefs and desires. I disagreed with raising taxes on our family-run restaurants at the height of the pandemic, for example. I was dismayed by the lack of transparency on decisions and spending. I want county spending to be fully transparent, so we can identify and eliminate waste, prevent corruption, and focus our spending where we want it. I want to know my children are attending schools that are focused on education, not political subjects mandated by Richmond.
I ask for your vote as someone who has no personal or professional conflict of interest. I have no business within this county, nor do I get paid by Frederick County. Unlike one of my opponents, I have no conflict of interest requiring me to promise to recuse myself from any votes. Conflicts of interest lead to bad government, and recusals mean Shawnee District loses its vote on important matters.
I believe our county government should work to defend all our rights against state or federal infringement. The board should resist state guidelines that do not match our values and should push back especially hard against mandates that we believe are unconstitutional. We cannot afford to have our businesses, schools, and churches shut down again. This trend of the state declaring it knows better than Frederick County how we should live, and taking away our right to live as we choose, is dangerous.
Our board joined the vast majority of Virginia counties in declaring us a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Yet soon thereafter Frederick County became the first county in Virginia to enforce Red Flag laws — an enforcement that was immediately overturned by a judge. An opponent of mine said that he works for a Constitutional Office and doesn’t like Red Flag laws, but that such laws must be enforced because Richmond said so. This is exactly wrong. Unconstitutional laws should not be enforced — that’s the point of a Constitutional Office.
These are just a few areas where your vote will make a difference. A vote for me is a vote for freedom, for small and effective government without conflict of interest, and for a conservative voice on many other issues. You deserve to see where every tax dollar is spent. You deserve to live as you choose, not by decrees from Richmond or Washington. I will fight for these principles.
Josh Ludwig is a resident of Frederick County and Republican nominee for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
