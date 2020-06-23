This is an adaptation of a note sent to the Winchester City Council with a petition to rename Jubal Early Drive on 19 June, 2020.
It is within the city’s power to rename Jubal Early Drive.
Jubal Early was an unrepentant advocate for white supremacy until he died. He wholeheartedly believed that God had decreed that “the inferior race should be kept in a state of subordination” and furthermore that slavery was good for the “Barbarous natives of Africa” because it kept them “In a civilized and Christianized condition.” His writing helped establish the false narrative that the South fought a noble war against Northern aggression. His works are among the foundation of Lost Cause ideology that was the basis for Jim Crow and continues even today with its evolution into structurally racist policies and the lie that the Civil War was about states’ rights.
It amazes me when folks say they are not racist but consider it “history” to name a street in honor of someone whose life’s work was to keep Black folks enslaved. Early did this first as a slave owner, then as a Confederate general, and finally as an architect of the philosophy underlying Jim Crow and the legacy of the racism it has preserved. Never mind that there is nothing historical about a street commemorated in my lifetime as opposition to the civil rights movement. I can only assume that anyone who thinks it’s OK to name a street after Jubal Early either agrees with Early’s racist ideas or is too indifferent to care. Not caring is picking a side. Indifference allows future generations to unknowingly internalize acceptance of white supremacist ideals by normalizing them in public spaces. Silence is violence.
I would also like to say a few words about Lost Cause organizations who will oppose renaming Jubal Early Drive.
Lost Cause propagandists don’t put up monuments or name streets to commemorate history. They do so as an information warfare campaign that has been waged since 1865 to control the narrative and falsely portray traitor-racists like Early as heroic. They seek to add legitimacy to white supremacy and create support for racist policies for generations to come. It might seem trivial, but as long as we have public veneration of racists, we will also have folks whose world view supports structural racism and results in oppression, racial violence, and even lynching.
Lost Cause propaganda also has another purpose. It intends to terrorize Black citizens and their allies. It intends to demonstrate the continuing dominance of white supremacist ideas. It conveys that white racists have the power in this country and that they always will. It implies that struggle for equality and fairness is pointless. This is wholly unacceptable.
That said, why is one of the busiest streets in Winchester still named for this racist traitor?
Jubal Early Drive must be renamed so that we are not honoring one of the most overt white supremacists in our national history.
Please do the right thing!
(3) comments
My sentiments exactly. Thank you Mr. Murray.
Milroy Drive?
BRAVO Mr. Murray. Well said. I agree whole heartedly. As a fellow mis-educated student of Virginia schools and culture the false and unfounded pride in the history of our ancestors, the denial of their wrongness, traitorous and immoral actions needs to be replaced with the shame of the looser in a war for an immoral cause (to preserve slavery). We need to correct the revisionist history we were taught by our school teachers and Lost Cause textbooks, As thinking and enlightened adults we must acknowledge that we were mis-taught and indoctrinated into a tribal history of self aggrandizement, denial, and false facts so as to continue the social racial supremacy our ancestors had invented as a self serving image and for economic benefits. All of this with the blessing and use of their Christian texts, ministers, and churches. We are the product of many errors: the denial of have in lost, the denial of being wrong, the denial that history and education can be used as a tool of manipulation, as propaganda, as self serving. It is hard but these errors and wrongs can and must be overcome by honest, thinking, moral citizen who are unafraid to admit their ancestors, generations of our ancestors, were wrong. We must forgive them while we work to overcome and correct their errors.
