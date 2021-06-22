PETEr LAWRENCE
Elder abuse isn’t a topic anyone enjoys discussing, but it’s important to talk about it. Experts estimate that 10% of older adults are victims of elder abuse, yet only a small percentage of cases are ever reported. Elder abuse includes: Physical abuse — Use of physical force that results in illness or injury; restraining an older adult against their will. Emotional or psychological abuse — Insults, threats and other behavior that causes mental pain; isolating the individual from other people. Sexual abuse — Involving the person in forced or unwanted sexual contact. Neglect and abandonment— Failure to provide food, shelter, hygiene, medical care and other basic necessities of life. Financial exploitation — Theft, forgery, stealing from an older person’s bank account or retirement benefits; fraud; improper use of guardianship or power of attorney.
Elder abuse is sometimes perpetrated by a stranger — a random robbery, a scam telephone call, or a “friendly stranger” who works their way into the senior’s life for bad purposes. But sadly experts report that most elder mistreatment is at the hands of a “trusted other”— perhaps a family member, a friend, a neighbor or a financial advisor. Though the risk of elder abuse increases when an older adult is dependent on others due to mobility challenges, dementia or other disabilities, elder mistreatment happens to seniors of every socioeconomic and health status. It can happen in the person’s home, in a care facility, or in the home of a family member. Gerontologists also say that social isolation is a top risk factor for elder abuse, giving World Elder Abuse Awareness Month 2021 increased significance. Stay-at-home orders curtailed many of the services that keep older adults connected to the world outside their homes. Economic insecurity has raised instances of financial abuse. And scammers have been out in full force, taking advantage of the fears of older adults to sell them useless treatments and cures, or to scare them into divulging personal information that allows the crooks to access the elders’ bank accounts.
Everyone has a role to play in protecting older adults. Advocates seek to raise awareness of the problem among doctors, bank employees and law enforcement. The general public, too, are urged to know the warning signs:
Unexplained bruises, broken bones, burns, cuts or scars
Poor hygiene, dirty clothes, unusual weight loss, bedsores
Withdrawal from normal activities and relationships
Sudden change in an elder’s financial situation
Depression and signs of trauma
Belittling, threats or other power abuse by caregivers
Lack of appropriate medical care
Seniors who are being mistreated may be too ashamed or afraid to talk about it. They may not want to get a relative in trouble. They may fear retribution from the abuser. And they may believe that the abuser is their only source of care. If you suspect an elder has been victimized, reassure them that it is not their fault. Explain that you are concerned, and offer to assist them in getting help. Report your concerns to the appropriate adult protective services agency. You can find contact information on the website of the National Center on Elder Abuse (ncea.acl.gov). If you think the person is in immediate danger, call 911 or your local police number to get help right away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.