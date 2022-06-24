It was truly an absolutely exhilarating, inspiring, joyous, consoling, reassuring, and yet paramount celebration of a centuries in-the-making historical occasion acknowledging for African Americans their freedom from over 250 years of enslavement, by way of enactment of legislation by the U.S. Congress that was signed by President Biden in June 2021, recognizing Juneteenth (July 19) as a national holiday.
There were three local Juneteenth celebrations in the Winchester area, with the first taking place on Friday (ironically) in the front of the Shenandoah War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall, hosted by Hood-Love (a North End community organization) and Handley High School’s Black Student Union. The second event was on Saturday afternoon at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville, hosted by Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Johnson-Williams High School Reunion Association. The third event was Sunday afternoon, June 19, at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, hosted by the Winchester Area NAACP and the MSV. Similar celebrations were being held all across America.
Much of the details of the history of Juneteenth has been covered by The Star in its several recent articles on these events, so the primary intent of this commentary is to convey the enormous and immense atmosphere of collegiality, unanimity, and camaraderie that was conspicuously present at each event and where goodwill, kindness, warm greetings, friendly smiles and peaceful conversations and exhilaration was vividly apparent.
My wife and I attended each of the events, and in light of our very restrained attendance at anywhere crowds were expected throughout the pandemic, this was indeed a breath of fresh air. The strong breezes on Saturday and Sunday, along with the cool temperatures, made this an especially gratifying experience. We were particularly enthralled with the diversity of the crowds … young, old, and everything in between, whites, Hispanic, Asians, Indians, and of course, Blacks in abundance. And the large gatherings at Berryville and the MSV had to be among the largest ever.
Perhaps most significant and notable about these events, however, is that they represented a colossal contrast to and momentary pause to the recent emergence of widespread malicious efforts undergirding the proliferation, inundation, and bombardment by every news channel, social media, op-eds, political rantings, and endless trumperteering brewing divisiveness, hatred, disunity, acrimony, racial discord, and vile dissention on issues from voting rights to police reform to gun control to abortions, which has rekindled memories of some of the worst atrocities in U.S. history.
These events served as laudable encouragement that while America and our democracy are currently experiencing alarming turbulence, our nation will survive the test of time and continue to assure us the “Blessings of Liberty.”
Utmost thanks and gratitude must be extended to all the hard work by the members of the hosting organizations noted above, and while my space here is insufficient to name them, all the sponsors were extremely vital to the success of each of these events.
Guss Morrison is a resident of Frederick County.
