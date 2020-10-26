JEFF MILBURN
We are blessed that we had Barack as the president because we would have never gotten President Donald J. Trump to drain the swamp!
Does anyone remember when Barack Obama stated that he was proud that his administration was scandal-free?
There was a reason why he told Joe Biden not to run for the Democratic nomination for the presidency. Joe sold out America to China and his family benefited more than we will ever know!
The Barack/Biden administration will go down as the most corrupt in our history as they were well-informed about Hillary Clinton’s plan to overturn the will of the people when Donald Trump was elected as our POTUS.
That Clinton Foundation was nothing more than a bank payroll system for anyone who wanted to play the game with the Clintons.
The FBI and sounds like the DOJ were complicit in all and has been compromised beyond repair.
President Trump is working in a swamp filled with piranhas coming at him 24/7.
Many say he’s not presidential, but let me ask you, how would you react if you had to work in such an environment?
The man is fighting back and has exposed the corrupt mainstream media.
Just reflect on what President Trump has accomplished in 47 months with all of the resistance.
Can you imagine what could have gotten done if the corrupt politicians would have put America first?
Remember, Donald J. Trump beat out 16 other candidates, defeated the ever wicked Clinton machine and now is overcoming our corrupt government. Who does such a thing?
To close, we are truly blessed that we had Barack as the president because we would have never gotten President Donald J. Trump to drain the swamp!
Jeff Milburn is a resident of Winchester.
(12) comments
What has been accomplished is that the size of the swamp has quadrupled
Because the swamp has been exposed, and it get's wider. Career politicians have failed America.
Trump has turned what he called a swamp into a cesspool! : Criminal acts, lies, destruction of government, lowering of standards,etc.
You're confusing him with Joe Biden.
Cohen, Manafort, Papadapoulos, Stone, Gates, Flynn.....if Trump keeps draining the swamp the White House will soon be vacant.
Trump has inflicted a four-year environmental nightmare on America. Future naturalists, environmentalists, and disaster experts will look back on this era and say, "What were they thinking?"
America’s economy needs a future first, or the future “experts” may not have a job from which to comment. There is a balance for sure, and a need for careful transition from current energy needs to environmentally safe methods that don’t strangle workers and their need to provide for their families. You obviously don’t like what President Trump has done, but an equal or greater number of citizens are fearful of Obama/Biden’s one-sided approach and demonization of America’s new domination and self-sufficient new energy supplies.
The idea that the Trump administration's treatment of climate change as a foreign "hoax" can be compared to Biden's rational and scientific approach is simply indefensible. Biden is making an honest and informed attempt to outline what the next steps might be; steps that should have been initiated 4 years ago. It won't be easy. But atmospheric CO2 has just surpassed 410 PPM, a 45% increase over the pre-industrial baseline and the highest level in 8,000 CENTURIES. Environmentalist Stephen Nash predicts that sometime after 2100 Richmond, VA will become as hot as San Antonio, TX is today. Our entire lifestyle will change. Remember chickens begin dying at 100 degrees. Our planet will become hotter in the next generations than at any time in the entire evolutionary history of mankind. We have to act now.
Yes! Act now, with common sense changes that we and our economic future can all cohabitate with. Start with not buying anything from China.
The farce is strong in this one.
Thank you Jeff!
Thank you. Vote Trump Pence 2020 so the swamp can continue to be drained.
Welcome to the discussion.
