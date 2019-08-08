Another week, another mass shooting. Ho hum. There’s nothing that can be done. At least that’s what the (scandal-ridden) NRA, the Citizens Defense League and their wholly owned subsidiary, the Virginia Republican Party, would have you think. Just to have the legislature even meet to consider measures that might – might – serve to reduce the deadly toll of senseless gun violence is something that the NRA absolutely cannot tolerate. Open, informed debate is the last thing the NRA wants.
The spectacle of armed men swarming in and around the state capitol a few weeks ago with the intent of intimidating the legislature is one that should alarm everyone. The legislative process cannot take place literally under a gun. This is the sort of scene one would expect in a Third World country.
Interestingly enough, though, it’s not the migrants from such countries who have brought us to this point, and the president’s rhetoric to the contrary, it’s not immigrants, whether legal or illegal, who are responsible for the recent rash of mass shootings.
Surely, reasonable people should be able to come up with measures that might reduce the carnage while preserving the core of the 2nd amendment. (And isn’t there something in there about a “well-ordered militia?”)
Our elected representatives in Richmond -- Dels. Chris Collins and Dave LaRock, and Sen. Jill Vogel -– are totally beholden to the NRA and CDL. The only way we’re going to be able to address the issue of gun violence and restore common sense in Richmond is to show all three of them the door this November by voting for Irina Khanin, Mavis Taintor, and Wendy Gooditis for delegate and Ronnie Ross for state senate.
Oh, and I’m proposing a new rule: NO ONE should be allowed to publicly call for “thoughts and prayers” until they have personally met with victims’ families and viewed the carnage. Until and unless they do, they should keep their thoughts and prayers to themselves.
(9) comments
And once again take away guns and we will be healed. Spare me. American citizens are sick of this. We just had 2 tragedies and yet the trolling continues. Death does not need to be politicized. Criminals and sickos will still get guns as they do now. Find it interesting that the elete have armed security with them. Hmmmmm. Leys face it the now day Democrats and liberals( not all) do not belive in the sanctity of life, want your money and keep as many people in poverty as possible. I guess spock approves of the new lets hunt and kill "despicables". Now thats normal thinking and not racist
What on earth was that??
I guess you have your answer here Mr Uphaus. It doesn't matter if some measures "might" help and could be discussed. On the one hand, it's a "sick society" as a whole and it's people (who can pull a trigger) that are the problem. On the other hand, you have "party line goons" claiming it's a "liberal vs conservative" issue because more conservatives "fancy guns". That's it, no discussion. Un believable
No doubt, there will be tightening, and possibly better enforcement of even existing gun laws. But please spare us of the logic that guns are the source of evil. Would removal of legal gun purchases solve the mass exodus of seasoned teachers from our schools? Perhaps you have missed that event. Would restrictions of any kind on any potential weapon, knives included, bring civility, kindness and respect for all life, especially human, to our sick society? No, sir. Our problem is much larger and much more serious than the knee-jerk bandaid of taking guns away. We have a much greater problem that somehow needs to focus on the homes and incredible dysfunction that is, while we argue about bandaids, making the wound impossible to heal.
Yep. But because gun enthusiasts are generally conservatives, the libs will make it political. It's not the weapon, it's the person using it.
Don't look now but Spock just proved your point -- sometimes the jokes write themselves!
Oh, spare us your perverse sense of humor, Mr. "Life is Sacred." I at least recognize it's a combination of the two, something that seems to escape others. Now, run along and dig out your "pro life is sacred sign" and hustle down to PP so you can shout "murderers" to women, there's a good dog, have a blast
I certainly do believe that life is indeed sacred, at every stage, unlike you who seem to believe it only matters when it's convenient. Democrat sock puppets like yourself see innocent people dead and never care about the loss of life unless you can make a political cause out of it. Spare us your concern trolling and just come out and say you want to rob law-abiding people of means to protect themselves. You know murder is against the law, right? Well, as long as you're outside the womb that is, but that seems to be something you're ok with. When you're ready to have an adult conversation, you know the type where you're actually interested in hearing what others outside your echo chamber have to say, let me know.
How right you are. Thank you
Welcome to the discussion.
