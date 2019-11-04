It has been with great interest that I have watched the different campaign approaches of the two very opposite candidates running for the Back Creek District Board of Supervisors seat (being vacated by Gary Lofton), and checked to see how their words and actions follow up in their own lives.
Cutting through the campaign mumbo-jumbo is always easier when you just “follow the money”, and see how everything adds up.
Republican nominee Shawn Graber has offered a plan that lays out exactly how he would like to see our county succeed. Details of Mr. Graber’s plan are easy to follow. By providing a business-friendly environment, Frederick County will expand the tax base, providing quality jobs for our residents.
In turn, this allows for Graber’s second goal to be accomplished, pay down the millions of dollars of county and school debt. The last piece of the puzzle, in doing the first two items, the county stabilizes tax revenue needs which, in turn, should minimize future tax increases.
As a taxpayer, who wouldn’t want to keep more of their hard-earned money?
Mr. Graber has been frequently accused of just not “getting it” by his challenger, Steve Jennings. What exact “it” does Mr. Graber not “get”? It is never really revealed.
In the mind of Graber’s hard-left opponent, we taxpayers, are somehow able to fully fund the many desires of the county departments. But Jennings conveniently leaves out exactly how/where he gets the money that he intends to use to pay for these wholesale spending plans.
Let me give you a little hint, this Democrat will “get it” from your paycheck in the form of higher personal property and real-estate taxes or other higher service fees he presently refuses to identify.
On Nov. 5, I encourage you to vote Shawn L Graber for Frederick County Back Creek Supervisor.
(0) comments
