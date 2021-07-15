PATTI HARTLEY
In response to the court case following the trial of Miri, a dog who sadly lost her life due to inhumane treatment by Gary and Sylvia Helsley, I call for real justice for these heinous crimes. The atrocity that occurred on June 8th showcased just how ignorant our judicial system can be at times. As I sat in Frederick County General District Court listening to countless trials of DUIs, traffic violations, shoplifting, assaults, etc., I knew that the Helsleys would get off easy. The Judge treated many cases lightly and suspended numerous counts of the previously stated crimes throughout the morning. Unfortunately, for Miri’s case, her uncaring owners both received a severely lenient verdict of 90 days in jail and a multitude of fines totaling $684.71 while also being subjected to the inability to own pets for the rest of their lives. To think that Gary and Sylvia have the audacity to appeal this verdict is absolutely mind-blowing to me. Especially considering the horror stories I’ve had the misfortune of hearing from a close friend regarding her and Sylvia’s relationship over the course of many years.
Over the course of many years my friend has grown to know Sylvia and her husband Gary on a personal level and soon realized how they treated their animals. Years ago she wanted to purchase a Yorkie on account of her dog passing away so she went to Sylvia in hopes of purchasing another dog. The Helsleys had no problem taking the money from her, but she never did receive her dog because puppies kept dying and they couldn’t stay healthy. The Helsleys would then take these deceased puppies and throw them away like common trash instead of burying them. Obviously, the puppies couldn’t survive because the Helsleys were breeding Miri twice a year. You can’t expect these puppies to thrive and remain healthy when it’s obvious that a Yorkie isn’t built to breed twice a year every year. The Judge’s counter argument to that fact was that the Helsleys at least tried to get help for Miri when her health diminished too much. Obviously, her poor health condition came from years of neglect and abuse while the Helsleys collected checks for puppies that never had a chance at life. My friend took that information to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and stated that she would happily testify, but was turned down because she was told that they already had enough information on the case.
More strict laws need to be put into place to protect animals and hold owners accountable for the mistreatment and endangerment of animals. Animal abuse is counted as a misdemeanor in Virginia and it’s sickening to live with the thought of how Miri’s life was one of unfair and forced labor; labor that would lead to her untimely death at the hands of constant breeding, neglect, abuse, and utterly poor living conditions. Animals like Miri don’t have a voice and can’t recount the countless misdeeds that their owners have done, and until animals get more representation in court they will never get the justice that they deserve. As of right now on July 9th, Sylvia has paid three fines and neither one is sitting in jail on account of their appeal. They have requested a bench trial, which means no jury will be present for this occasion. I’m begging and pleading that Miri gets the justice that she deserves and I hope that this new Judge will deliver that justice. Please don’t let Miri’s death be another meaningless death in the animal world, let it have been a push for Virginia for more strict animal laws. Please give animals a voice in their voiceless world.
Patti Hartley is a Winchester resident.
The story of Miri breaks one’s heart but this type of abuse of animals takes place on a daily basis throughout our country. Myself, I think of dogs as one of the noblest creatures ever placed on this earth. They give us unconditional love and companionship and ask little in return. Anyone who would mistreat them is heartless and evil. I hope the new judge provides justice for Miri. We must look to Richmond and contact our representatives to encourage them to protect pets like Miri and have stiff penalties for those that don’t. With a state election season coming upon us, the folks running should be questioned about this issue. Thank you for telling the story of Miri.
If you want justice for Miri and have her death count for something, turn your eyes and efforts to Richmond. Like Patti says, the laws need to be changed.
This story has haunted us since we first read about the story of precious Miri. We agree with the forum and hope we can all work to change laws in the Commonwealth to protect our animals. No one has to have an animal!!!
