What does the future hold for Clarke County residents if the prosecutor, Anne Williams, continues to pursue what appears to be meritless cases for reasons that appear to be other than law enforcement and justice, like ego. What does it cost taxpayers, witnesses, jurors, bailiffs, and clerks in lost time and wages having to spend a day in court on a case if it has no merit?
Justice was delivered last Monday in Clarke County. Because the defendant’s attorney, Timothy Johnson, refused to let his client be railroaded, refused to take the easy way out and cop to a lesser plea and pay costs.
It could have gone another direction had the prosecuting attorney gotten her way. Thankfully, for the residents of the county and the county resident victim (also known in this case as the defendant) the jury sat through a day-long trial, for a case that shouldn’t have been brought, for a charge that shouldn’t have been charged took just 15 minutes to render a verdict of not guilty.
The charge, by an officer no longer employed with the department, was originally reckless driving. Despite the fact there appeared to be no evidence the young female driver did anything wrong, except maybe self-sacrificed to avoid a collision with an older gentleman who is well known in the county and maybe to the prosecutor. It appears, he pulled out in front of her at a bad intersection. Many of you know this poorly designed, substandard intersection; it’s where Salem Church Road meets Senseny Road.
The older driver, likely eager to avoid a ticket himself, failed to take responsibility for pulling out in front of her. She, shaken and alone, faced with a male officer and older gentlemen, having no prior experience, failed to cry foul and merely stated the obvious. She couldn’t stop in time and swerved to avoid a collision.
The officer, not showing evidence she did anything wrong, charged her, not him. The prosecutor’s office knew or should have, months in advance, the case had no merit — but pursued it anyway.
This prosecutor, now running for reelection in Clarke County, will be re-elected for no other reason than no one is running against her. The jury sent a message on Monday, so too can you by withholding your vote. It won’t stop her reelection, but maybe she will get the message. Citizens don’t appreciate her wasting time and money pursuing victims and cases without merit. Especially, taxpayers’ money and jurors’ time.
The young girl already had to pay for her car and a fence and didn’t deserve to be prosecuted for something she didn’t do, just to prove a point, stroke an ego, or whatever other reason it may have been.
To the gentlemen who likely caused the accident, but was able to avoid any repercussions for himself, maybe he could find it in his heart to apologize and send her a check for her lost time and expenses.
As for Mr. Johnson and the jury, thank you! With all that is happening at the national level today, people are questioning the judicial system’s operations, values and integrity. It’s nice to see someone stand up for what’s right even when there is no money in it.
(2) comments
Dash cams. EVERYONE should have one.
From the way the writer refers to the Defendant (i.e. young girl) one would think she is eight years old.
