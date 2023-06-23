Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote recently that he had accepted a private jet flight to a remote Alaskan fishing spot from a wealthy individual of his acquaintance. Justice Alito asserted that he was not ethically obligated to report the generosity of the person, and he did not see any possible conflict of interest on his part, even though cases involving the donor’s active interest have come before the court while Alito was sitting on the bench.
Justice Clarence Thomas has also recently made similar comments about not feeling obligated to report expensive gifts from wealthy prominent and court-involved donors or the need for recusal from such cases.
Both justices appear not to understand the purpose of recusal from potential conflicts of interest in their work on the Supreme Court. It is my understanding that recusal is required when a justice has a relationship with a person who may benefit from a justice’s ruling on a case, or when the appearance of a conflict of interest could occur.
While both justices appear ready to proclaim that their objectivity was not influenced by their relationship to the person involved, that does not address the appearance of a conflict of interest. If we have to wonder and not be sure whether a $100,000 gift has influenced a justice’s judgment, the damage is done.
If you were a justice, and a donor who had given you a large gift came before the court, how confident would you be that the gift would not influence your thinking and judgment at all? If I were the justice, I would not feel confident of my own objectivity. I would have to recuse myself.
Neither Alito nor Thomas appears to understand this aspect of recusal. They do not seem to be thinking very clearly or objectively here, perhaps because they are feeling uncomfortable about having to defend themselves.
Scott Bailey is a resident of Frederick County.
