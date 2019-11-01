In 1997, my son was in the third grade at John Kerr Elementary School when it was announced that Winchester Public Schools intended to re-district our neighborhood to the Quarles Elementary School zone. Alex was understandably upset, not wanting to leave his school and his friends for his fourth- and fifth-grade years. We and some other neighbors mobilized to oppose the change. Alex and I both spoke at a School Board hearing on the matter.
When the School Board voted to approve the redistricting, in anger and frustration I uttered the statement, “Move to an elected School Board,” which was quoted in the newspaper.
It was a statement spoken impulsively that I have since regretted. I actually then, as now, had great respect for the work of the Winchester School Board. I knew that its members worked long hours, as volunteers, to serve the interests of all of the city’s school children.
I knew this in 1997 particularly because I happened to have worked for Charles McCandlish who was at that time the chairperson of the School Board. I had been an associate attorney in his law firm and he was my mentor and friend. I had tremendous respect for him, and I still miss him since his death in 2001.
Charlie’s dedication to this community, in many organizations but especially to our schools, was quite evident. Often in the early evening or on a Saturday morning, I would go down the hall to his office to ask his advice about a case I was handling, to find that he had not law files but rather School Board binders spread opened upon his desk.
When the redistricting issue occurred, Charlie listened to my frustrations without minimizing them, and assured me of the School Board’s good intentions.
I have since tried to always see the big picture and to not be single-minded. I have tried to remember the research and analysis that goes into school policy decisions.
In addition to Charlie, I have known many people who have served on the Winchester School Board. They are a collection of dedicated, reasonable people representing a broad spectrum of our community. I think our City Council does a laudable job finding and appointing strong candidates for service on this important body.
Here’s the big question: Do we really think the political process can do better?
Would this same caliber of people be willing to serve if they had to mount a political campaign to do so? Many have told me “No.”
Would the political process be able to similarly bring together a school board of people who represent diverse communities from our city to so serve? I doubt it.
Would we citizens have any mechanism for reviewing the qualifications and motivations of a person running unopposed for a School Board seat, which is likely to happen? Would there be a mechanism to prevent his or her service if not in the best interests of the schools? No, and no.
So, for the above reasons, I’ll be voting “no” on the School Board referendum issue which will appear on the city’s ballot Nov. 5. I hope others will join me. If it’s not broken ...
By the way, Alex thrived at Quarles, thanks to an excellent principal, teachers. and school volunteers. Twenty-two years later, he is himself the father of an elementary school student, hopefully in a school system headed by a School Board as dedicated as is ours here in Winchester.
