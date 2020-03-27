“Times and conditions change so rapidly that we must keep our aim constantly focused on the future.”
—Walt Disney
As a nation we are in the throes of a precarious and ubiquitous virus that has infected nearly 70,000 Americans to date and has decimated over 1,000. Virginia schools and universities have been closed and retail service, hospitality, restaurants (only open to drive-thru or delivery) have little business and are temporarily obscure. Only essential medical, food and fuel businesses remain open. Without immediate action a plethora of businesses will succumb to an inevitable demise.
Locally, participants and organizers of the Apple Blossom Festival are despondent, and high school and college seniors are crestfallen with the suspension of clubs, sports, proms, graduation ceremonies and many other activities. As the Town Crier, this writer feels the loss of the festival... all the happy and smiling children/people along the parade route, and the exuberance of the many bands, floats, and celebrities in the Apple Capital.
During the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic over 500 million worldwide were besieged with this perilous, invisible enemy, with the demise of tens of millions. However, Americans exhibited resolve, resiliency, and rejuvenation to overcome. In fact, the epitome of perseverance was renowned and auspicious Walt Disney, an American entrepreneur, pioneer of the American animation industry and Disney Land.
In the near future our consternation and despair should be alleviated with the passage with a two trillion dollar relief package.
Staunch health care providers and fire and rescue are working relentlessly and tirelessly to save those stricken with the virus. During this strife, police and military are providing safety, protection and security; and transportation keeps grocery and drug stores replenished. In conjunction with 3M and GE, Ford is making respirators and ventilators to address the shortages. during this pandemic. Accolades, utmost honor, respect and prayers go out to you!
Your united efforts can be encapsulated by lyrics (paraphrased) of Dolly Parton and the late Kenny Rogers:
“Islands in the stream that is what we are, no one (or virus) in between, and we rely on each other ah ha.”
To the graduating high school and college seniors, my prayer is that you accept this as a learning experience, be helpful and stronger than ever, and catapult to a lifetime of prosperity. Appreciation to family, teachers, administrators, coaches, counselors, churches, etc., that played a pivotal role in their success.
To the Apple Blossom organizers, committees and participants... 2020 is not a vision of futility. As we embark on future festivals you will be the embodiment of spirit, love, dedication and passion, and The Bloom will be stronger and better than ever!
This year’s theme of “Forever Apple Blossom” is the epitome of the Shenandoah Valley and our country — we shall prevail!
James 1:2-4 synopsis: Consider it a gift, friends, when tests and challenges deluge you. You know that under pressure, your faith is being tested producing perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you become mature and complete, not lacking anything.
