Have you met Richard Kennedy, heard him speak, or read about him on his website (www. Kennedy4Shawnee)? If you have, then you know that voters in the Shawnee District have the opportunity to elect a truly talented man to represent us on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors (BOS).
Richard has 40 years of experience in such varied industries as banking, transportation, manufacturing, and staffing. With an understanding of the needs and challenges of both large and small businesses, he also grasps complex financial matters. Moreover, in his role as CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, he proved his ability to work productively with people holding differing perspectives. He would be an outstanding addition to the Board of Supervisors.
Kennedy understands that the COVID pandemic has put great stress on individuals, families, and the community as a whole. To address this stress, he has proposed a series of innovative ideas for recovery, including creative educational proposals, universal broadband access in the county, and a long-range economic plan.
He values citizen involvement in planning and decision-making, recognizing that meaningful progress will require that both county and city stakeholders work together.
The critical "extra" that Richard Kennedy brings is a warm and friendly personality at a time when civility and compassion for ALL are more important than ever. He has confidence in and hope for the future. He will be an asset for our district as our representative on the Board of Supervisors, and for Frederick County as a whole. I'm a resident of the Shawnee District, and I've already voted for Richard Kennedy; please join me in doing so when you vote.
Mark Zimmerman is a resident of Frederick County.
(2) comments
Kennedy will raise my taxes like all Democrats. Kennedy - WRONG for Shawnee!
When did he say that?
