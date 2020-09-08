By RICHARD KENNEDY
The position of Board Supervisor for which I am running requires full attention to the interests of the people who live in the Shawnee District of Frederick County. This will be my highest priority in serving this community. I’ve been asked if I will favor any particular interest, group, or organization. I will not. Rather, I will exercise my voice and my vote in the manner of fair application in the proper execution of current regulations. If there are proposed changes to existing regulations, I will seek public input, review all available information, and consider all sides of the issue before voting. Managing the budget process is a key responsibility in this role, and with my financial background, I will take a conservative approach to spending — meaning that there cannot be spending without an appropriate, compensating level of revenue.
Together, we will provide a promising future for our children and their children, but this cannot happen without a vision. I am committed to hearing your voices to help shape that vision, through open forums and meetings. Together, we will ensure economic dignity for families by growing our current businesses and bringing in new businesses that provide higher-paying jobs, consistent with the culture of the community. Together, we will ensure the high quality of education that our children deserve by providing a learning environment that is innovative for our students and attractive for our teachers and staff. Together, we will ensure an infrastructure with sufficient housing for our families, a county-wide broadband capability that serves all, healthcare that is affordable and accessible to all, and better transportation with I-81 and mass transportation improvements.
The current reality is that we are under a tremendous health, economic and social crisis with COVID-19, and we must follow guidelines that will protect everyone until a vaccine has been applied to our population. This means that we must work together, now more than ever, in order to get through this crisis. We cannot let favoritism or prejudices hold sway in determining the right actions in restoring our businesses, our schools, our churches, and our families to good health.
No, I have not mentioned other hot button topics such as the protests and riots, the Second Amendment, immigration, racial justice and equality. We are all entitled to our opinions on these and other issues, but we must focus on the issues that directly impact the quality of life in our community rather than inflame and divide us.
The stated mission of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors is “Ensuring the quality of life of all Frederick County citizens by preserving the past and planning for the future through sound fiscal management.” This will be my commitment if the voters of Shawnee District see fit to elect me to the board.
Richard Kennedy is running as a Democrat for a seat on the Shawnee District of Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.