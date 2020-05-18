Fifty years ago, on May 4, 1970, four Kent State University students were killed. Several were wounded. Days later more students were killed at Jackson State, a black college.Across the country students had been protesting the Vietnam war which they believed to be unjust, illegal, and immoral.
Now a century later, America is in another crisis. In a couple months more Americans (nearly 90,000) have died then in the entirety of Vietnam. Under stress, Americans need to resist the temptation to discard the nation’s founding principles of limited government under the rule of law. Ideas, such as “Separation of Powers,” “Federal System,” “Free Press,” “Civil Liberties,” “Freedom of Speech and Dissent,” many might want to cast aside in panic and hysteria. Political leaders may use the emergency to deflect criticism or shift blame to others.
From the vantage point of five decades most historians consider Lyndon Johnson’s decisions to expand and escalate the Vietnam war a costly mistake. The events at Kent State and Jackson State along with the growing public disaffection with the war altered the trajectory of Vietnam. Soon Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger would begin steps to bring the war to a conclusion.
In our current crisis there are those who may want to stifle criticism, lash out against the media, and possibly even postpone elections. Yet the only way for a society to peacefully right “The Ship of State” is by maintaining its steadfastness to constitutional principles. Once leaders embark on an erroneous course only adherence to a Constitution will prevent a crash.
The Kent State and Jackson State experiences inform us that abandonment of principle has real life consequences. To ignore our constitution would be as to cut the nation adrift without anchor and rudderless, incapable of changing course if necessary.
The first casualty of war is truth. Every war generates its own lies. The students had been subjected to constant lies, lies by persons in authority. Somewhere America had to explode. Their memorial is the timelessness of their message.
Russia Russia Russia! It's been 3 1/2 years and you still can't believe your girl lost! lol
What did this have to do with Russia? I think you are the one with the Russkies on the brain.
A timely forum indeed. Only the foolishly naive dismiss growing concerns that the lies, political schemes, abuses by the Attorney General, firings of whistleblowers and baseless accusations of ObamaGate fantasies could be a prelude to a move to seize power and suspend our constitutional form of government.
Just feed them Bill Pullman's inspirational speech via the president's head and they're fine! The puppet must have more unqualified judges! I do believe Howard Stern finally had something intelligent to say about the cult.....
