MICHELE WINTER
I woke up this morning to the irony of ironies. Kentucky has been devastated by several tornadoes and desperately needs to build back, better.
The state has two GOP senators, one who bullies experts on immunology and has spent a career denying federal funds to states declaring national emergencies, the other whose sole agenda is to loathe the Democratic Party for all eternity, especially “Build Back Better.”
What to do, senators? What to do? Remain hypocrites, or reacquaint yourselves with your job description, which does not include raining misery over your state, as well as the entire country? Definitely do not go on vacation. Texas already tried that.
Don’t expect an army of medical workers from other states to come to the rescue. They’ve got their hands full working in hospitals overloaded with COVID patients who refused to get immunized or wear a mask, which is ironically Kentucky’s current state of affairs after the GOP stripped their Democratic governor’s ability to issue statewide mask mandates in schools or anywhere else.
Call FEMA? — (Federal Emergency Management Administration — aka “socialism” to the GOP). FEMA is the organization that knocks on your door with a checkbook in time of need, not a warrant to seize your guns, Bibles, and offensive Christmas cards as the GOP would have you believe. Let’s pray Kentucky districts’ Board of Supervisors will make their constituents aware of FEMA’s presence in their neighborhoods.
Kentuckians should not attempt birthing this baby in the front seat of a pick-up truck, which is how Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert described delivering one of her children when criticizing Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for taking paternity leave. This “baby” is way too big. Kentucky can’t do it by itself, and you’ll never see senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul with a shovel.
This holiday season we should all give thanks to the Lord for gifting us a president who will offer any and all help to all states, not just the states whose governors he happens to like. And a very Merry Christmas to us for that!
Michele Winter is a resident of Lake Frederick.
