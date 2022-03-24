ASTRID WILLEMSMA
Ketanji Brown Jackson is a highly educated woman who certainly has an esteemed education in all subject areas. As a historical Supreme Court of the United States Justice nominee, Judge Brown Jackson was questioned over the last several days regarding numerous topics. She displayed poise, high-level decision-making skills, and in particular, knowledge and skills in areas of the law. Personally, it was a humbling experience to watch this incredible woman who displayed exemplary grace, compassion, and intellect under high levels of pressure.
As usual, the Republican senators who questioned Judge Brown Jackson revealed their true colors, and perhaps their political aspirations. She experienced rude and insulting questions from this group.
Republican senators’ questions included asking her specific questions about her faith, something which is illegal to ask of a job applicant. More questions included critical race theory and how this would influence her decisions. Other Republicans’ “hot topics” included the topics of abortion, and there were also disguised “biology” questions regarding transgender issues, and about her previous work as a public defender.
Again, Judge Brown Jackson showed integrity, poise, and her great intelligence while answering these questions, realizing the pure motive of these questions. This again revealed her knowledge and decision-making skills in not taking the bait. The judge responded to these questions by disclosing her true commitment to the law and the rights of justice for all.
Claims were made that Judge Brown Jackson is soft on crime, that she did not sentence criminals to the levels that they should be sentenced. Multiple times Judge Brown Jackson shared her commitment to review each individual case based on all of the information that was available to her at the time of the hearings over the past decade of her life as a judge, following the guidelines and standards that Congress has authorized.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one of the most respected legal minds in our country. The support she has received for her nomination for this highly esteemed office is unparalleled. Her meticulous, sound legal decisions reveal that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a well-qualified justice nominee for the Supreme Court of the United States.
We can be proud of such a nomination. She communicates in an unbiased manner which shows how well she would be able to work with members of the Supreme Court.
Judge Katanji Brown Jackson had a deep commitment to our U.S. Constitution and to the policies set by our government, with a reverence for the law in providing justice for all.
Astrid Willemsma is a resident of Frederick County.
