She will stand up for you in Richmond
IRINA KHANIN
My name is Irina and I am running to represent you in Richmond. As a mother and a child advocacy attorney who made Winchester and the Northern Shenandoah Valley my home, I have used my voice to advocate fiercely for those in need in our community.
I am running to make sure Virginia and Richmond finally prioritize education, health care, and infrastructure. I want to make sure our district receives its fair share of funding from Richmond since for decades we have been shortchanged. I will use that funding to make improvements in our infrastructure such as finally fixing I-81 and bringing broadband internet to our rural areas.
I will stand up for all the women in our state and ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, guaranteeing equal pay and equal treatment. I will make sure our state adopts a fair school funding formula so our students and teachers get the funding they need and deserve.
As a child advocate, I was appointed by the courts to represent the interests of children who were going through some of the most difficult times in their lives. As a board member of the Northwestern Community Services Board and Winchester Education Foundation, I have used my voice to help expand mental health services and career and technical education in the district.
As a member of this community I have used my voice to advocate for the passage of Medicaid expansion and the adoption of legislation that would reduce incidents of hate and crime. With the recent passing of Rep. Elijah Cummings, I am reminded of his voice, booming and powerful. His voice was critical, his leadership invaluable. Leaders like Rep. Cummings use their voice to defend their principles and advocate for what is right.
As you go to the polls on Nov. 5 and choose your next representative for the House of Delegates, I hope you will do so based on their voice. I believe my opponent is a good man, and I thank him for his service. But I do believe it is time for him to pass the torch. One of the reasons I decided to run was that Chris Collins’ voice was a quiet “no” on common-sense solutions to many important issues that affect so many in our community, such as health-care access, assuring equal rights for women under the Constitution, and fully funding our public schools.
I ask to represent you in Richmond to give you a voice on these critical issues. To ensure fairness and promote a strong rural economy that meets the needs of our communities. To reform partisan gerrymandering, enact campaign finance reform, and pass anti-corruption legislation so that our government works for us, and our legislators put people over politics.
As your delegate, I will stand up for you in Richmond. Please vote for me, Irina for Delegate, at the polls on Nov. 5h and learn more about me and my platform at Irina4Delegate.com.
Irina Khanin is running as a Democrat for the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates. She resides in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.