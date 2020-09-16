BILL FULLER
I need to tell you about a really good friend of mine who is running for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 29th District — Irina Khanin. Whether Irina is caring for her children or for the children she represented as a guardian, she is a kind, compassionate person that we need to represent us in Richmond.
In this time of hate and violence, of ripping the opponent’s yards signs by dark of night, the unending protests on both the right and the left, Irina is a mom. We can depend on this loving, caring mom to provide us and our neighbors with excellent constituent services. We can depend on Irina to be the voice of moderation in a time of yelling, bullying, and name-calling. We can depend on my friend to care about all of us.
I hope you will look beyond the labels and the name-calling. Irina’s opponent ran a decidedly negative campaign in the primary against an opponent who never had a chance. I suspect we see more of that in the coming days. Words like socialist and communist will try to convince all of us that Irina is just another of those horrible, terrible people. Well, look deeply. What you’ll find is that Irina spent her young years growing up in Russia before her father finally was able to bring his young family to America. Irina knows more about socialism and communism than all of us put together could conjure up. I know Irina, and she is no socialist. Irina is the embodiment of compassion and moderation who believes deeply in the America that welcomed her and her family to freedom.
Socialist has become one of those boogieman words that negative campaigns use to frighten us and misrepresent their opponents. If you care enough to look beyond the name-calling that will most certainly be a mantra of her opponent, you will find a unique person, a mom, a lawyer who is smart enough to make a real difference for you and our neighbors.
Early voting in the Nov. 3 election begins this Friday. In Winchester, you can vote at the Registrar’s Office at 107 N. East St., Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
In Frederick County, you can vote at the county office building at 107 N. Kent St. from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at 261 Sunnyside Plaza Drive, off North Frederick Pike, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Please, let’s look beyond the name-calling and elect somebody who cares deeply about you and our neighbors, my friend, and loving mom, Irina.
Khanin would be an unmitigated disaster. You will lose your representation voting for this progressive!
