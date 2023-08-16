SETH THATCHER
As a citizen of Frederick County and as a constitutional officer, I strongly support Kirk Whittle for Frederick County clerk of the court and ask you to vote for him on Nov. 7, 2023.
The duties of constitutional officers are innumerable whether you are considering the role of the sheriff, commonwealth attorney, treasurer, commissioner of the revenue, or the clerk of the court and those duties can be and often are legally sophisticated as well as highly complex.
Knowledge of the Code of Virginia pertaining to each of these constitutional roles is also highly desirable in a qualified candidate for office and it can take many years to master. This is why the professional associations of each of these constitutional offices have created a certification program which in some cases partner with Virginia higher education to prepare folks to do these critical jobs.
Kirk Whittle has been a certified master deputy circuit court clerk through the Virginia Court Clerks Association since 2015. Similarly, I am a certified master commissioner of the revenue through the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia in partnership with the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center since 2022, and, like Kirk, I was a certified master deputy commissioner, starting in 2016 before being elected commissioner. The education one receives and service one must render in order to obtain this type of certification is substantial and should not be overlooked when casting a vote for either of these positions. The other elected constitutional officers in Frederick County have similar certifications and accreditations.
Both Kirk Whittle and I have 16 years’ experience in learning to understand the body of knowledge related to statutes, regulatory guidelines, attorney general opinions, and other components of jurisprudence required to manage these offices. The sheriff, treasurer, and current clerk have even more experience than he and I, which greatly benefits Frederick County.
And it is not just about the law, rather it is equally important to have a proper perspective of the role one should play being mindful not to infringe on the roles of other elected officials who have been elected by the people to do a specific job.
The nuance and careful thought one must take in carving out a sphere of influence cannot be understated. For instance, as commissioner, I would never say anything publicly about how I might alter the tax bill, because commissioners assess the value of property, and the tax bill falls under the purview of the treasurer. This is one important distinction among many which exist for all five constitutional offices and even the Board of Supervisors.
Kirk understands both the role of the clerk of the court and the duties of the job. Furthermore, he has studied under the tutelage of one of the best ever, Becky Hogan, who has been working as the clerk or in the clerk’s office for 54 years. It’s pretty simple, Kirk for Clerk!
