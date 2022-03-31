Know the Facts Before You Vote
Do you really know what you are voting for or against when you choose a candidate in the upcoming elections, or are you simply voting the party line? Know the facts about who and what you are supporting with your ballot. It could not be easier to find the facts, that is, If you have access to the internet.
Take a look at the list below and see which ones you would want your candidate to support in terms of taxes and healthcare. Don’t think political party; think what would be best for you, your country, and your county.
I favor a candidate who:
1. Supports Medicare for All, Medicaid, and VA(veterans benefits).
2. Supports “sunsetting” Social Security and Medicare - that is, both programs would expire after five years and need to be voted on to be continued.
3. Supports letting states decide whether to expand Medicare for its citizens.
4. Supports reforming the tax code by reversing tax cuts that favored the wealthy.
5. Supports cutting funding for the IRS by 50%.
6. Supports closing loopholes used by large corporations and wealthy individuals to shelter incomes in overseas tax havens.
7. Supports raising $1 trillion for in taxes with most of this shouldered by people with incomes less than $100,000 and making every household pay some income tax regardless of their income.
The items above came directly from Republican and Democratic platforms. The Republican platform was recently put forward by Florida Senator Rick Scott who is head of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign. One can easily google his 11-Point Plan as well as the National Democratic Platform. I encourage you to do so before you decide on your candidates. You have plenty of time.
Incidentally, items 1,4, and 6 are from the Democratic platform, while items 2,3,5, and 7 can be found in the Republican platform.
Candy Means is a resident of Millwood.
